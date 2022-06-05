S4C launches scholarship to develop new voices in Welsh language journalism

S4C has announced the launch of a News Scholarship for a student wishing to pursue a postgraduate course at Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture.

The Welsh language broadcaster says the scholarship worth £6,500 will go towards tuition fees and following the course the successful candidate will receive a three-month contract in S4C’s digital news department.

The aim of the scholarship is to nurture and develop new voices interested in pursuing a career in Welsh language journalism and this year S4C says it is keen to receive applications from people with disabilities, Black, Asian and ethnic minority applicants, and those from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds in particular.

Support will be available for any candidate who has not studied Welsh before or who wishes to take steps to develop their professional Welsh language skills.

The scholarship which was originally established in tribute to the poet, novelist, journalist and broadcaster T.Glynne Davies who died in 1988, has supported many new talents in developing journalism skills over the years.

Golden opportunity

Sharen Griffith, S4C’s Commissioner for News and Current Affairs said: “This is a unique opportunity for a person to embark on a journalistic career and work on S4C’s exciting digital news service.

“With the launch of a digital news service, this is an opportunity for us to financially support a student to develop their career and provide a golden opportunity for a person who is passionate about working in the field to gain first-hand experience of working with a team of journalists on a modern and innovative service.”

Nia Edwards Behi, S4C’s Diversity and Inclusion Officer, said: “Developing many voices within Welsh-language journalism is vitally important and S4C has a duty to support efforts to achieve this.

“It’s great therefore that this year’s S4C News Scholarship focuses on diversity and inclusion to support the talent of the future. ”

Sali Collins, Director of MA Broadcasting Journalism, Cardiff University said “The S4C News Scholarship gives students a special opportunity to study on this flagship MA in Broadcast News.

“Training, supporting and encouraging a new generation of journalists and broadcasters, from all walks of life, who reflect contemporary Wales is vitally important.

“We are extremely grateful for S4C’s support and hope that the tradition of attracting enthusiastic students pursuing an exceptional career in the industry will long continue.”

