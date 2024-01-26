S4C on the lookout for couples who want to get married on camera

S4C is looking for couples who want to get married in front of the cameras on the new series of ‘Priodas Pum Mil’.

The programme challenges the couple’s family and friends to arrange the wedding with a budget of £5,000.

25 January was St Dwynwen’s Day – the Welsh patron saint of lovers – the perfect opportunity for S4C to start recruiting couples for the series.

“Special”

The last programme of the current series of Priodas Pum Mil will be broadcast on Sunday 28 January at 21:00, with Abbey and Danial from Pwllheli tying the knot.

The programme is presented by Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris.

Emma says: “Every single programme, and every single couple, have been special.

“It’s more than just a TV programme, we organise the most important day of the couples’ lives and you really don’t want to disappoint anyone.

“The responsibility can bring with it some stress at times, but so far having arranged almost 50 weddings, we’ve had a great run of success.”

The new series will start this November, and you can apply to take part online at www.priodas.cymru

The theme is yours…

Couples can choose a traditional wedding or follow a theme as Enfys and Jamie from Bethel did when they married with an Italian theme.

The focus was on darts for Donna and Dilwyn from Penygroes’ wedding, while Mair and Lucy from Anglesey chose Alice in Wonderland as their theme.

Emma says: “I would encourage anyone who wants to get married to apply.

“We have so much experience as a team, but we can’t do it without the couple’s family and friends.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s a theme or not, if you want to get married at home, locally, or if you want to venture further afield.”

As a mother of the groom said in a recent episode of Priodas Pum Mil when Sara and Dan from the Nantlle Valley got married in Scotland:

“Who’d expect that in Gretna Green – but that’s Priodas Pum Mil’s magic.”

Advice

If you’d like advice on how to plan a wedding for less than £5,000, the Sut i Drefnu Priodas Pum Mil / How to Arrange a Five Thousand Pound Wedding book is now on sale.

Written by wedding organiser Alaw Griffiths and presenters Trystan Ellis-Morris and Emma Walford it has all the hints and tips you need for the perfect wedding.

You can catch up with all the recent Priodas Pum Mil programmes on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

