S4C programmes launch on new streaming platform

Viewers will be able to watch S4C programmes on a new UK-wide streaming service which launched this week.

Freely is a collaboration between UK broadcasters BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 and claims to “futureproof free TV for the streaming age”.

The new platform allows viewers to browse and watch live TV channels together with on-demand content streamed to their smart TV via the internet.

Smart TVs

Hisense has already been announced as the first Freely smart TV partner, and its new range of televisions with Freely built in, went on sale earlier this week.

Elin Morris S4C’s Chief Operating Officer said:”We are proud to be able to bring Welsh language programming to a new audience on Freely.

“We’ll be able to showcase the creativity and talent that we have in Wales into homes across the UK.

“Viewers will be able to watch documentaries, drama, news and sport live and on-demand.”

The service has been created by Everyone TV, the company behind Freeview and Freesat and at launch features content from BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, and STV, alongside S4C.

