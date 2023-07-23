S4C promises best ever coverage of this year’s Royal Welsh Show

S4C is promising it’s most extensive coverage ever of the Royal Welsh Show which gets underway in Llanelwedd on Monday (24 July).

The Welsh language broadcaster’s coverage commences on Sunday evening (23 July) with a preview show.

Nia Roberts will host the day’s events at the show from Monday, with Ifan Jones Evans and Mari Lovgreen presenting evening highlights.

Alun Elidir, Meinir Howells, Aeron Pugh, Hannah Parr and Heledd Cynwal will also be covering events from around the showground.

All competitions will be broadcast on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer live every day at 09:00 with English subtitles.

Viewers will be able to follow the main ring competitions from 08:00 in English and Welsh on YouTube and Y Sioe S4C’s Facebook. The Ponies and Cobs’ individual classes are also being streamed live without commentary and without interruption on YouTube and Facebook from 08:00 and are available worldwide.

Nervous

Hannah Parr, a Welsh teacher at Ysgol Bro Peter, Lampeter and a horse breeder in Llangeitho is looking forward to presenting from the ring for the first time.

“I’m excited but also very nervous,” she said.

“The feeling of community is the greatest thing about the Show – it’s another world, there’s no similar show on the planet.

“The Show is where I feel at home with everyone who’s like-minded. I don’t have to prove myself and I don’t have to keep a lid on the excitement I feel. Everyone has the same passion.”

Shearing

This will be the ninth year that Alun Elidyr has covered the Show, and the sheep and cattle farmer from Meirionnydd says he is as enthusiastic as ever.

Alun who will be commentating on the shearing, said: “When you think about competing with cows and sheep everything is so calm and they need keep the animals under control.

“With shearing it’s full of energy – it’s all heart.

“I try to talk to all the competitors. I see a combination of respect between the boys because it’s such a physical and difficult challenge – shearing 20 sheep in 15 minutes, and the willingness to nurture the younger talents.

“The older generation develop to stewarding and judging. It feels like one big family, there is a welcome for everyone of all ages.”

The shearing shed is expected to be a popular spot this year following the Wales’ success at the Golden Shears world championship in Scotland in June.

Gwion Evans from Clwt, Denbighshire was crowned champion, with shearing partner Richard Jones from Llangollen, coming second.

Alun added: “The focus is usually on New Zealand. But things have changed, the Welsh are now coming out on top and New Zealand weren’t in the running for the first time ever.

“New Zealand will want payback. It should be an exciting competition.”

Coverage of this year’s show wraps up with a programme showing the week’s highlights on Sunday, July 30 at 21:00.

