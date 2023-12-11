S4C reveals packed festive schedule

S4C has announced a festive feast of programmes that will make up this year’s packed Christmas schedule.

A special episode of Colleen Ramsey’s new cookery series Colleen Ramsey: Bywyd a Bwyd will be among the shows that make up this year’s lineup.

Colleen is a cookery writer and presenter, and is married to Wales’ football team captain Aaron Ramsey. The pair have three children.

Announcing the special Christmas episode, Colleen said: “For me, there’s nothing better at Christmas than the whole family coming together and enjoying special festive food around the table.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating with Aaron and the family at home this year, and excited to welcome the S4C audience into the kitchen to see favourite Christmas recipes such as feta and honey parcels, tiramisu trifle and of course mince pies. Come along on the 20th of December – see you there!”

Sketches

Also topping the schedule is Carol yr Ŵyl 2023, in which presenters Mared Williams and Elidyr Glyn will interview the composers of the 10 original carols competing to win the title this year, and hear the primary school choirs performing them.

O’r Diwedd, a show packed full of hilarious and satirical sketches, will lift the spirits with strong, humorous and entertaining characters written by Tudur Owen, Sian Harries and Gareth Gwynn.

The new surreal drama series Pren ar y Bryn comes to an end on Christmas Eve, with a dramatic final episode.

On Christmas night, there will be a chance to see Wil and Aeron fulfill their childhood dream to become cowboys on one of the largest ranches in the United States, in Wil ac Aeron: Cowbois Tecsas.

Festive

And famous faces including actors Richard Harrington, Rebecca Trehearn and Richard Elis and athlete Non Evans will be calling at the Gwesty Aduniad for Christmas.

There will be two special episodes of Noson Lawen over the festive period; one following the story of ‘Dolig Rownd a Rownd, the second remembering the musician Alun ‘Sbardun’ Huws.

The reality series Priodas Pum Mil will return, and in a festive episode of the hit series Gogglebocs Nadolig, we have the chance to watch celebrities and the familiar families put the world in its place on their sofas.

To clear the cobwebs on New Year’s Day, John Hartson, Glyn Wise, Mared Williams and Lisa Angharad will step into their walking boots for a special episode of Am Dro.

And to top it all, there will be Christmas episodes of S4C favourites including Pobol y Cwm, Y Fets, Cefn Gwlad, Deian a Loli and many more.

S4C’s Christmas schedule is sponsored by Welsh Beef.

