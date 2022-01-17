S4C say they still don’t know how much money they’ll have to spend after April

S4C don’t yet know how much money they will have to spend after April, they have said.

The Welsh language channel is currently in the dark about when their 2022-27 financial settlement will be announced or what it will contain.

Yesterday Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced a two-year freeze to the licence fee that funds the BBC and said that the funding model would be abolished completely after 2027.

S4C however are still waiting to hear their own fate. A spokesperson told Nation.Cymru that they “have no comment to make on the matter, we’re still awaiting the announcement of our financial settlement for 2022-27”.

They also confirmed that they did not know when the details would be announced, but that their new financial year started on the first of April this year.

Since 2010, S4C’s budget has been cut every year by 36% in real terms.

Asked in November about S4C by the House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Nadine Dorries said that she “knows how popular it is in Wales” and that Welsh MPs “love it”.

The license fee agreement was due to be announced in the summer of last year before Nadine Dorris took the culture brief in a reshuffle, and decided to revisit it. The decision due to be announced by the end of the month will come into effect from 1 April.

After the news that the license fee could be abolished was announced yesterday, a Welsh academic warned that it would “cause an existential crisis” for the Welsh language.

“After all, can you really imagine a situation in which S4C is the only surviving public broadcaster in the UK that is directly funded by the Treasury in London?” Professor Richard Wyn Jones asked

“If so then, dear God, I’ve got a bridge to sell you…”