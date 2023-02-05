S4C team up with international broadcasters for new Stadiums series

S4C has joined with broadcasters from Ireland, China and the Republic of Korea to co-produce a new series focusing on some of the world’s greatest sporting arenas.

‘Stadiums’ is a pioneering international co-production between the Welsh language broadcaster, Irish language broadcaster TG4, and production companies Loosehorse and Cwmni Da, which has received the support of LIC China, Jeonju Television (JTV) and the Korean Communications Agency (KCA).

The project has also received support from Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

Across four sixty minute episodes, the series visits the planet’s most iconic stadiums, including Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Stadium, Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and Anfield in Liverpool.

The Welsh version of Stadiums is fronted by BBC Final Score and Pen/Campwyr host Jason Mohammad and will be called Jason Mohammad: Stadiymau’r Byd.

Former five-time All-Ireland GAA champion-turned broadcaster, Dara Ó Cinnéide, will present TG4’s Irish version, Na Góirt Órga.

The project is the latest in a series of co-productions between Celtic and Asian broadcasters, following on from the success of Tide and Rain: The Untold Story, produced by an international consortium led by Caernarfon-based Cwmni Da.

Extraordinary

Llinos Wynne, S4C Factual Commissioner, said: “Stadiums is an exciting series and we have been proud to work with our international partners to bring an extraordinary insight into some of the most significant stadiums on the planet.

“This series underlines the true power of collaboration in the reaching audiences worldwide, and it is a huge vote of confidence in the booming creative industry here in Wales.”

Alan Esslemont Director General of TG4 says: “We have known for a long time, but it is strikingly clear in the light of the global success of ‘An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl’, that language is not a barrier to international success.

“S4C has been a role model for TG4 for many years and ‘Stadiums’ is the latest in a line of high-quality factual co-productions between TG4 and Wales. S4C is a strategic international market partner for TG4 as we work with our independent audiovisual sector and the creative community in Ireland to build thriving, sustainable companies of scale.”

Llion Iwan, Cwmni Da Managing Director, added: “Whilst sport is competitive it also brings people together, be it communities or nations, to stadiums to be together, to compete, to celebrate.

“The idea of telling the stories of stadiums across the globe enables the viewers not only to enjoy the landscape but to learn about their creation, their history. As people we are sociable creatures and the atmosphere in such places is unique.”

Na Góirt Órga will be aired on 24 March 2023, on TG4, with Jason Mohammad: Stadiymau’r Byd starting on S4C on 5 April 2024.

