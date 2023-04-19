S4C’s Stadiums of the World to showcase Wrexham’s Racecourse ground in special final episode

The final episode of S4C’s Stadiums of the World series with Jason Mohammad will feature the infamous Racecourse ground, home of Hollywood owned, Wrexham AFC.

Stadiums of the World with Jason Mohammad: From the Racecourse to the Azteca!

Every week, millions of people across the world perform the same ritual of visiting a stadium to watch their team. Win or lose, it’s a unique experience that is an integral part of the lives of sports fans.

The new series on S4C, Stadiymau’r Byd gyda Jason Mohammad has been visiting some of the world’s most iconic stadiums and playing fields, and the final episode, on S4C on Thursday 20 April at 9.00, will give viewers an insight into the match day experience at some of them.

This time, the home stadium is the Racecourse Ground, the oldest international stadium in the world, and the home of Wrexham Football Club since 1864.

The stadium and the club have received eager attention in the last few years after Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it.

Wrexham FC lost their place in the football league in 2008, and since then the team has been struggling to gain promotion from the National League.

However, thanks to the investment of the two actors, this dream is starting to look well within reach again.

Jason went to visit the stadium back at the start of the season, to see the amazing game against Torquay United, where the home team scored six goals – their biggest win of the season so far.

Accompanying Jason in the stand was Thomas Lewis, or Tomi Caws to his friends, lifelong fan and football writer with North Wales Live.

Special

Outside the famous Turf pub, Jason marvels at the changes already underway, and the attention the club is receiving across the world.

Jason Mohammad said: “It feels weird, to see people on Twitter and Facebook from Milwaukee, Chicago, Los Angeles talking about Wrexham, talking about Paul Mullin and Jordan Davies. It’s a special time to be a Wrexham fan.”

Away from home, the series’ cameras visit the Brandywell stadium in Derry, Northern Ireland, a club that shows the power of a community that came through the turbulent 1970s and 80s, as well as a matchday at one of football’s most stunningly located grounds in Trogir, Croatia, which is a part of an UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Jason also travels to Mexico City to fulfil a dream of watching a game at the world-famous Azteca stadium.

Keeping him company is Elis Williams, originally from Cardiff but who has now settled in the city.

The two enjoy incredible tacos at one of Elis’ favourite taquerias, before heading to the stadium for a feast of football between Club America and Puebla – a local derby, even though the clubs are separated by a two-hour journey.

Elis said: “It’s so popular. Nothing here is bigger than football…With the international team, like in the World Cup, everything and everyone stops just to watch the game.

“It’s a level that we don’t really appreciate back home. I didn’t understand the passion before arriving in Mexico. People are just nuts about it, it’s amazing to see!”

Jason is also enchanted by the historic place and its atmosphere.

“1986 – with Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal over there – I can’t believe I’m in the same stadium! And 1970, too – the old Brazilian team – Pelé and all the history!”

Viewers also get an amazing look at what could be a part of the future of stadiums, eSport Arenas.

Since the turn of the millennium, the competitive video game industry has exploded, and now, the fans are looking for ways to be able to watch their heroes – not just on their screens – but live.

Crowds

The Hangzhou Arena in China was the country’s first eSports arena – and the series’ cameras film a tournament of the horror-survival game 5th Personality, held in front of a crowd in their thousands.

The arena was built for the 2022 Asian Games, and the architects were inspired by sci-fi films.

Research Director Liyu Jang said: “The arena has been created to look like something otherworldly, almost as if a spaceship was hovering over the site!

“The digital control room is the arena’s ‘brain’, where everything is controlled. The quality of the sound and lighting technology is of the highest possible standard, giving the audience a 360-degree cinematic experience.”

The growth of eSports arenas shows how a predominantly isolated experience can be transformed, by bringing people together in one place.

“Personally speaking, I’m not sure, ‘jury’s out’!” Jason said, “One thing’s for sure, it’s a different matchday, but a matchday nonetheless, whatever your opinion may be.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

