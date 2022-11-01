‘Sack Suella Braverman immediately,’ Plaid and Welsh Lib-Dems call

Welsh politicians have called for Home Secretary Suella Braverman to be sacked immediately after she described asylum seekers arriving in the UK as ‘invaders’.

The comments from the Home Secretary in the House of Commons come just a day after a migration processing centre at Dover Port was firebombed.

The under-pressure Home Secretary has vowed to fix the UK’s “broken” asylum system as she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.

On Monday, Ms Braverman denied ignoring legal advice to procure more accommodation amid warnings a temporary holding centre at Manston in Kent was dangerously overcrowded.

With the Government spending £6.8 million a day putting up migrants in hotels – at an average cost of £150 per person per night – she insisted she was right to order a review of the way the system was working.

But she faced criticism from some opposition MPs for inflaming the situation after she said the Government is committed to “stopping the invasion on our southern coast”.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts said the controversial housing of asylum seekers at Penally, near Tenby, had set a dangerous precedent.

“Plaid Cymru warned last year that the use of the filthy and unsuitable Penally camp to house asylum seekers would set a dangerous precedent. We urged the Home Office to ensure that its institutional failures would not be swept under the carpet, and asked for binding guarantees that a situation like Penally could never happen again.

“The Manston crisis shows that the Home Office learned nothing. It is the result of basing an asylum system on hostility instead of humanity. Suella Braverman must go.”

‘Far-right language’

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said comments by Braverman risk inciting violence and placing lives at risk, and called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sack her without delay.

“The Conservative Party is now unashamedly adopting the language of the far right, showing just how far the party has fallen in recent years,” said Jane Dodds MS.

“Suella Braverman’s comments are a national disgrace that will endanger lives, Rishi Sunak should have sacked her on the spot if he had even an ounce of credibility.

“As someone who worked with refugees for many years, I feel strongly we need to start with language, first and foremost these are people we are talking about not an invasion, they are people who want to build a life for themselves and their families, contribute to our society and our economy, and support themselves and the communities that take them in.

“Persistent attempts to dehumanise them by various actors, including some in the cabinet, degrade our country and all it stands for. The UK I know and love is based on kindness and compassion – treating people with dignity is the very least we should expect of our Government.

“Suella Braveman should be sacked immediately, and the Conservative Party should denounce her comments.”

