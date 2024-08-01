Sacked TikTok postie spends first week unemployed as volunteer for Welsh charities

Emily Price

The TikTok postie from Rhondda who was sacked by Royal Mail has spent her first week since losing her job as a volunteer for several Welsh charities following an outpouring of support from the public.

Laura Orgill went viral during the first lockdown gaining more than 860,000 followers for her hilarious videos documenting her postie round in the south Wales valleys.

But Royal Mail dismissed her in a shock move last month after six years in the job.

In an emotional video posted to TikTok, the 30-year-old said the postal service had “marched her off the premises like a criminal” after her time off work for a back operation, endometriosis and mental health triggered internal processes that eventually led to her dismissal.

Laura says she suffered serious mental health issues following the breakdown of her marriage which led to her losing her home and pet cat.

The viral video triggered an outpouring of support from the public who sent gifts, flowers, cards and even employment advice from online experts – as well as support from her local MP.

Grateful

Laura said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has messaged me, I really do appreciate it. I’ve literally had the MP contact me, I’ve had the papers contact me, but I’m most grateful for all you guys.

“It’s so nice to know I’m not alone in this situation. I’ve had so many of you message me offering me jobs, wanting to send me care packages and set up a GoFundMe page to save my house.

“I just want to raise awareness because I don’t think enough is done to help support people struggling their mental health.

“I felt like I should have had more support. I don’t think when someone is going through splitting up with they partner, losing their house, losing their cat – then losing their job on top, is really going to help them.

“But I’m a big girl and I’ve just got to keep on plodding on.”

Already a popular social media influencer, Laura has now begun documenting life after losing her role as the famous TikTok postie from Wales.

She said: “I’m no longer known as the TikTok postie, I’m known as the woman who has been sacked by Royal Mail.”

In her first week unemployed, she volunteered at a care home, cat sanctuary, children’s park and worked for free as a litter picker in Treorchy for Hope Church.

She has also applied to work for free at a charity shop in her local town and has been posting new videos sharing tips on budget meal deals and money saving days out for families.

In a recent video Laura was seen sobbing after receiving a package of sweets from a follower along with a card saying, “after every storm there’s a rainbow”.

The former post-woman said answering the door to receive the parcel from a Royal Mail worker was “awkward”.

She said: “A lot of posties didn’t really agree with the TikTok postie stuff – so there will be a lot who are happy that I’ve gone – and a lot who won’t be happy I’ve gone.”

Key worker

Laura became the face of Royal Mail during lockdown with her hilarious videos documenting her life as a key worker.

It led to her securing a number of presenting roles for TV and and the postal service even included her in a video for their official Facebook page.

Following advice from employment law specialists, Laura has appealed against Royal Mail’s decision to fire her.

She says the experience has taught her how clearly you can see when you “hit rock bottom” adding that “one day it will all make sense”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Employee dismissals are carefully considered and are taken in line with our own policies and the requirements set out in employment law. It would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases.

“We take the welfare of our colleagues very seriously and have extensive measures in place including unlimited mental health consultations, 24/7 GP appointments and our employee assistance programme, which is a free confidential helpline for support with emotional and practical issues as well as financial and legal guidance.”

