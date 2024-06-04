Sadistic rapist jailed for violent city centre assault

A sadistic rapist has been jailed for an horrendous assault on a woman walking alone in Cardiff’s city centre.

CCTV and mobile phone footage showed Liam Stimpson target the vulnerable victim by isolating her under the guise of offering to buy her food.

He then took the woman to a secluded location where he raped and violently assaulted her inflicting horrific facial injuries.

Stimpson, from Llanrumney, Cardiff, denied four offences including rape and grievous bodily harm but was found guilty by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, May 30.

Stimpson had been out celebrating his 24th birthday during the early hours of December 27, 2023 when he attacked the woman underneath the railway bridge which borders Callaghan Square and St Mary Street.

The assault continued even as she managed to run away while shouting for help.

Arrest

Two key witnesses – a cleaner from a bar and a delivery driver – intervened and police were called.

Within half an hour of being called, Stimpson was arrested in Caroline Street and has been in custody ever since.

Detective Inspector Katherine Barry from South Wales Police said: “Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Liam Stimpson we had a dangerous individual.

“The level of violence he used, and degradation of the victim was horrendous. He is an absolute danger to women.

“We would like to thank the witnesses who came forward as a result of the press appeal for information and those who bravely gave evidence.

“We would also like to pay tribute to the victim’s support officer who has been an invaluable support to the victim and the investigation.”

Stimpson was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday (June 3)

