Safety works take place at scenic Eryri lake

Natural Resources Wales has carried out repair and maintenance at Llyn Llywelyn, near Beddgelert, Gwynedd, to ensure its safety under the Reservoirs Act 1975.

Work included the installation of a new spillway structure, repairs to the embankment to minimise leakage, the provision of a draw-off facility so water levels can be lowered in an emergency and general crest and embankment improvements, including a new footpath.

Recreational activities

Llyn Llywelyn’s outflowing stream flows through Beddgelert Forest before converging with the Afon Cwm Du and the River Colwyn and has a capacity of 14,200,000 litres.

Rob Flitter, NRW’s North West Wales Projects and Programme Delivery Team Leader, said: “The area around Llyn Llywelyn provides a wide range of recreational activities including walking and cycling and is enjoyed by both local residents and visitors.

“This work has ensured the safety of the site moving forward, protecting it as a water source and reducing the risk of flooding.”

Work at the site, which is believed to date back to the 18th century, was carried out by William Hughes Civil Engineering.

The Beddgelert Forest Trail runs across the reservoir’s dam and the area attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Footpath and environmental improvements have also been carried out including a new pedestrian access ramp to the picnic area and a new wheelchair access picnic table.

A fish and eel pass has also been constructed to assist the movement of eels and fish over the improved reservoir spillway.

Rob added: “This project forms part of our wider work to make communities in Wales more resilient to the impacts of climate change, to promote biodiversity and to help reconnect people with nature.”

