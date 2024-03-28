Salaries for Members of the Senedd increase by 3%

Business costs and salaries for Members of the Senedd and their staff have been set for the 2024/25 financial year.

The Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd – the independent body which makes decisions on Members’ pay and the resources available to them – has agreed changes to the amount of support available to meet Members’ business costs in order that they can do their job effectively.

Living Wage

The changes for 2024/25 will see the Members’ pay increase remain at the 3% cap, which was agreed at the start of the Sixth Senedd.

The amount which Members can claim for costs such as running their local offices, travel and accommodation for Members who live outside Cardiff, has been increased in line with inflation to meet rising costs of living.

For Members’ support staff, the Board has decided that the 3% cap should be lifted on their salaries.

Their pay for 2024/25 will be increased according to the ASHE Wales figure of 5.7%. The Board has also recently introduced a provision which will automatically ensure that no member of support staff will fall below the real Living Wage.

“Rising costs”

Dr Elizabeth Haywood, Chair of the Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd, said: “Although the rate of inflation has fallen in recent months, the Board recognises the impact of rising costs has had on Members’ budgets and the challenges Members and staff continue to experience because of the increased cost of living.

“The changes agreed by the Board for 2024/25 aim to meet these challenges.

“The Board has also introduced several improvements to streamline the administrative process in the Determination as part of its simplification review, which have been welcomed by Members and staff.

“The Board is committed to ensuring the level of financial support for Members is adequate to enable them to perform their Members’ duties, as well as ensuring accountability, value for money and transparency with the use of public funds.”

The remuneration and resources available for Members is published in the Determination on Members’ Pay and Allowance 2024/25 which is available on the Independent Remuneration Board’s website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

