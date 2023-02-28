Sale agreed for multi-million pound Pembrokeshire milk processing facility

The sale of a plot of land earmarked for a multi-million pound milk processing facility in Pembrokeshire has been finalised.

The Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council have completed the sale of the land to Pembrokeshire Creamery Ltd which will source milk from local family farms and have an annual processing capacity of 70 million litres at the Pembrokeshire Food Park.

The food park in Withybush, near Haverfordwest, was first established in 2021, following a £2m investment by the Welsh Government and £1m from the European Regional Development Fund.

The new milk processing plant will occupy 10.25 acres of the food park and has also received financial support from the European Union through the Rural Development Fund.

Investment

The Welsh Government say the project highlights the importance of the public sector working together to bring forward investment ready sites across Wales and will be a key driver in the “COVID-19: Food and Drink Wales” recovery plan.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: “The Welsh Government is doing all we can to help create quality jobs for people within their own communities.

“Agriculture, food and drink are sectors that make a significant contribution to Pembrokeshire’s local economy, and we are determined to help new and existing businesses in these sectors to grow and thrive.

“We have been working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council to make land available for development at Pembrokeshire Food Park to allow us to realise that ambition.

“So, I am very pleased we have secured this significant investment, which will create 80 new jobs locally over the next three years. This will be a real boost for the regional economy.”

Pembrokeshire is renowned for its high-quality produce and the food park provides an opportunity for producers to acquire plots to develop food production and processing facilities that will create added value and new jobs in the region.

Committed

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “We are committed to supporting Welsh farmers as well as our food and drink sector and the investment in Pembrokeshire Food Park is another great example of how we are doing this.

“Today’s news will see retailers supplied with milk from local farms, bottled in Withybush, creating a long-term and sustainable supply chain for Welsh consumers.

“Pembrokeshire produces fantastic food and drink products, and I look forward to seeing this continue into the future.”

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, warmly welcomed the agreement, hailing it as excellent news for the county’s dairy industry.

“As a local authority, we are delighted to welcome the £17million investment by Pembrokeshire Creamery Ltd,” he said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for local dairy farmers, and we are very proud to have supported the successful development of the venture.

“It’s also excellent news for the local jobs market, with 80 new jobs being created at Pembrokeshire Food Park.”

Mark McQuade – Managing Director, Pembrokeshire Creamery Limited, said:

“Pembrokeshire Creamery Limited are grateful to the Welsh Government for their support with this investment, which will deliver significant jobs and growth to the local economy.

“The new site will be the only BRC Certified facility to offer Welsh milk that is also bottled in Wales, and as such, the Creamery will shorten the supply chain in Wales.

“Pembrokeshire is a fantastic milk field in which to build an authentically Welsh milk supply for Welsh supermarket stores”.

