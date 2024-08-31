War of words escalates over uncertain future of cultural attractions

A war of words over cost-cutting plans which could see two cultural attractions ’mothballed’, has escalated, amid allegations of ‘cynical political game-playing’.

A senior councillor in Caerphilly has rejected criticisms from two Plaid Cymru Senedd members, who wanted residents to have more time to take part in consultations on the plans.

But one of those MSs has warned that the Labour-run county borough council does not have “carte blanche” to make cuts.

Blackwood Miners’ Institute and Llancaiach Fawr could be mothballed, and a meals on wheels service axed, as part of Caerphilly Council’s plans to save £45 million over the next two years.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, the cabinet member for finance, has defended the proposals, given the financial “black hole” the local authority is trying to avoid.

She has urged critics to consider the “huge financial challenges” facing the county borough council.

“We can’t continue to run our services in the way we always have, we need to explore all options and consider ways of doing things differently,” she added.

Extension

Her comments follow calls from two Senedd members for an extension to ongoing public consultations on the proposals.

Delyth Jewell and Peredur Owen Griffiths, both of Plaid Cymru, claimed residents need more time to have their say on the plans, because many people will be away on holiday in the summer months.

The council should also keep the consultation open until after the Senedd reconvenes, so the pair can petition the Welsh Government for support, they added.

Cllr Stenner dismissed the suggestion people need more time to take part in the consultations, however, noting there are online options for doing so.

The council’s proposals had generated “considerable media coverage” and “it’s clear from the responses we received so far that residents are aware of the consultations and the proposals”, she added.

‘Huge financial challenges’

The cabinet member also took on the Senedd members, claiming they “are not willing to confront the huge financial challenges facing Caerphilly County Borough Council”.

“Peredur Owen Griffiths, the chair of the Senedd finance committee, has previously expressed that it is unlikely that money for local authorities and social care providers would be enough to keep services at an acceptable level – so to now call on the Welsh Government to provide urgent support is just cynical political game-playing,” Cllr Stenner alleged.

Mr Owen Griffiths told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was “disappointing that the Labour administration is shying away from extending the consultation to ensure that the process is as robust as possible”.

He said the extension call was “reasonable” and asked: “What are they afraid of?”

The Senedd member said he had “acknowledged in the consultation response – and in many other forums – that local government finances are tight”.

“That does not however give the Labour council carte blanche to cut cultural and historical institutions such as Blackwood Miners’ Institute and Llancaiach Fawr or essential services like meals on wheels,” he added. “This is especially the case when it appears that rigorous impact assessments have not been properly conducted.

“There is a simple solution to this problem and that is for Cllr Stenner and her cabinet colleagues to lobby their party colleagues in Westminster to abandon their austerity politics and start pumping cash into Wales.”

Mr Owen Griffiths also warned the proposals could have electoral consequences.

“After the result of the last general election, Labour can no longer hide behind blaming the Tories for the poor financial settlements our public services receive in Wales,” he said.

