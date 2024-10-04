SaySomethingin launches innovative language learning app for Welsh, French and Spanish

SaySomethingin, a leading pioneer in immersive language learning, has announced the launch of its SaySomethingin app – a cutting-edge tool designed to help users master Welsh, French and various other languages, quickly.

Their methodology is similar to high-intensity interval training but, for languages. It aims to push users to their limits – but the effort you put in will trigger fast results.

The SaySomethingin method is based on forcing your brain to create and retain memories, and in return, turning you into a natural speaker.

By focussing on conversational fluency from the start, the app aims to help learners build confidence and practice language skills in a matter of weeks.

User-friendly

Aran Jones, creator of the method, said: “This is the best implementation of the SSi method we have achieved so far.”

“It’s much more supportive of people who don’t find it easy to learn quickly, it’s much more user-friendly and it’s much more flexible. You can log in for just a couple of minutes and it will always remember exactly where you left off.”

The new app includes a French course at no extra cost, and SaySomethingin plans to release new language courses regularly in the coming months without increasing the cost to its subscribers.

“The Netflix of language learning”

SaySomethingin aims to use the revenue from its new courses to significantly increase the resources it can provide to Welsh learners and to offer its Welsh course for learning in many other languages.

Oxford physicist Tom Cassidy, now SSi’s Head of Course Creation, said: “We want to be the Netflix of language learning.

“We’re using high-quality AI tools to produce the sentence database we need much more quickly than was possible before, and our ultimate aim is to produce a crowd-sourcing approach which will let us build a course for every language in the world.”

The SaySomethingin app is now available for Apple and Android, download from the app store.

Find out more at www.saysomethingin.com

