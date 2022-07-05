Scammers ‘impersonating Bridgend Mayor’ as part of fraud attempt

The Mayor of Bridgend has warned the people of the county to be on their guard after being told that scammers were impersonating him in a bid to extract money.

Mayor Martyn Jones said that a tip-off from a resident alerted him to the fact that his name and public office were being fraudulently used.

The scam involves impersonating the Mayor and sending an email to their friends, family members, people they have supported through public office or customers they may have done business with.

The scammers ask for ‘a favour’ and attempt to trick people into purchasing digital gift cards from online retailers along with a promise of being reimbursed.

Mayor Jones was made aware of the scam after being contacted a local constituent whom he had recently supported. On seeing the messages from the scammer, which asked the recipient to buy four iTunes gift cards at a cost of £100 each, several things stood out immediately.

Mayor Jones said: “The first thing I noticed was that the email was full of spelling mistakes and poor grammar, and had been badly put together.

“The other big giveaway was the fake email address, which instead of reading ‘mayor@bridgend.gov.uk’ stated ‘citymayor59@gmail.com’ instead.

“This was a sure sign that a scammer was at work, and I am appalled that someone has tried to use my name and my position as mayor in such a criminal manner.

“I urge people to remain alert, and to report all suspected scams to Action Fraud without delay.”

More information on reporting scams is available at www.actionfraud.police.uk

Election

Cllr Martyn Jones was elected the Mayor of Bridgend at the council’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, May 18, following the council elections earlier that month.

Cllr Huw David returned as the leader for Bridgend County Borough Council after a vote from local councillors saw him edge out independent leader Cllr Ross Penhale-Thomas.

Cllr Jane Gebbie was elected as the deputy leader.

Other Cabinet portfolio positions were agreed as follows:

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Services – Councillor Jane Gebbie

Cabinet Member for Education – Councillor Jon-Paul Blundell

Cabinet Member for Communities – Councillor John Spanswick

Cabinet Member for Regeneration – Councillor Neelo Farr

Cabinet Member for Future Generations – Councillor Rhys Goode

Cabinet Member for Resources – Councillor Hywel Williams

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

