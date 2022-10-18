‘Scary’ anti-English graffiti written on the side of Llandeilo pub

Anti-English graffiti has been spraypainted on a pub in Llandeilo.

The owners of the Cottage Inn in the Carmarthenshire town posted a picture of the message saying ‘Leave English or die’ on their Facebook page this morning.

“What can I say,” they said. “The words say it all.”

“Thank you we are fine but the words are scary and not knowing how far these people will go. A little on edge at present.”

The slogan was painted on the side of the pub facing the car park. The owners said that it would be removed once the police had seen it.

The Cottage Inn in Llandeilo reopened in June with new owners.

Other residents and businesses left messages of support on the post, including Towy Valley Milk who said: “Absolutely disgusting why anyone would write this on our local pub.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

