‘Scary’ anti-English graffiti written on the side of Llandeilo pub
Anti-English graffiti has been spraypainted on a pub in Llandeilo.
The owners of the Cottage Inn in the Carmarthenshire town posted a picture of the message saying ‘Leave English or die’ on their Facebook page this morning.
“What can I say,” they said. “The words say it all.”
“Thank you we are fine but the words are scary and not knowing how far these people will go. A little on edge at present.”
The slogan was painted on the side of the pub facing the car park. The owners said that it would be removed once the police had seen it.
The Cottage Inn in Llandeilo reopened in June with new owners.
Other residents and businesses left messages of support on the post, including Towy Valley Milk who said: “Absolutely disgusting why anyone would write this on our local pub.”
I remain in favour of independence and the elevating the language and culture of our great nation, Cymru.
But that graffiti is pathetic and the jerk who sprayed it should be ashamed of themselves.
Even worse, it is spelled correctly and in consistent upper case, so they should know better than the usual standard of unthinking slobs who engage in such moronic activity
I, too, “remain in favour of independence and the elevating the language and culture of our great nation, Cymru.” I was born in england, but was brought up to regard myself as primarily british, though not now. My middle aged children are Welsh and I haven’t set foot in England for over half a century. Do you think the graffiti bois meant me?
It’s probably aimed at more recent whiteflighters who have contributed in significant numbers to Cymru’s house price increases and unaffordability for locals. And generally speaking, it is not the Welsh way to murder settlers, so you should be okay.
I wonder if they thought that much about it. Vandals are generally impulse driven. The aim is to make themselves feel like Billy Big Balls. Everything else is secondary. Ridiculous little cretins they are
Why would anybody do this when there are far more positive things one can do? . Seems to defeat the object doesn’t it? The owners are local farmers. The current tenants are not , but are new and clueless. Up until now The Cottage has had a series of fantastic landlords both English and Welsh and was a great local attracting people from near and far for the past 60. Years. The key element being they were grounded in the community, knew the community and supported the commu ity. Unfortunately, people have already voted with their feet prior to this… Read more »
Semantically nonsensical. Probably written by an ignoramus.