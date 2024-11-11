Scenes of devastation follow major fire in Abergavenny

Stephen Price

A community is in shock as the full scale of a major fire which ripped through an iconic town centre building in Abergavenny emerges today.

The fire began on the evening of 10 November behind Magic Cottage, a large charity shop on Frogmore Street occupying a building which was once the home of the town’s iconic department store, Richards.

At around 11pm, residents at a nearby sheltered accommodation, Radstock Court, were being evacuated, with large crowds forming nearby.

Gwent Police and 14 fire crews were called to the scene.

One elderly resident at Radstock Court spoke to Nation.Cymru and was shocked at the response – with fire engines reportedly arriving at 20.35.

Shock

He said: “The fire started hours ago and the town was covered in smoke but no one told us to leave until 11pm. What have they been doing for the last two hours?”

Many residents were unable to get out of the building unaided, with some joining the crowds in nightgowns or receiving help from other residents or relatives.

Chris Griffiths wrote on Facebook: “Just watching as part of Abergavenny burns tonight! I can’t believe my eyes! I hope everyone is safe.”

Another wrote: “The whole of Magic Cottage is gone.”

The fire spread to adjacent buildings, with worried residents and shop owners dismayed at the slow response from emergency services.

No alarms

A relative of an elderly person living at Radstock Court shared: “I got here at 9pm after seeing smoke billowing over the town. I sat with my dad and we watched TV as normal.

“It wasn’t until gone eleven that we looked out of the window and police shouted up and told us to get out.

“I personally had to knock doors on the top floor. One man was in bed. The response has been appalling. They should have sounded alarms hours ago.”

Thoughts with all those affected by the horrendous fire in Abergavenny town centre tonight. It must be heartbreaking. Thanks to the emergency services and hoping no one is hurt. pic.twitter.com/7Sa6ITwHc0 — Richard John (@RichardJohnRJ) November 10, 2024

Charlotte Williams who lives in nearby Brynmawr rushed to the scene to assist a relative in Radstock Court. She told us: “This is a really sad day for Abergavenny. It really is such a special row of buildings – someone just told me it’s spread close to Carpanini’s.

“People were sharing photos of smoke all night, but no one expected it to get to this.

“My grandad is lucky, he can come home with me, but I’m worried about the other residents. It’s really cold now and a lot of them are vulnerable.”

A terrible night for Abergavenny, just yards from our shop on Frogmore Street. I’ve never been so thankful for a road junction! Work begins on supporting our friends and neighbours recover. pic.twitter.com/PjB3hdSJK9 — Book-ish 📚 (@Bookishcrick) November 11, 2024

The fire also edged closer to the town’s Cable News store, which is described as ‘a local institution’ and is said to have destroyed their roof – while nearby Book-ish described the fire as a ‘terrible night for Abergavenny’.

A post on a local Facebook community group said: “Most of you are probably aware of the fire in what was known as Richard’s. This has had an impact on Cable News’ business which means that papers will not be delivered today.

“Cabe and his team will be up and running as soon as possible but for now please bare with him and we will update you as soon as possible.”

Andrew Boone lives in a flat opposite Cable News on Frogmore Street and told us he had been instructed to evacuate, with the response running into Monday morning.

Sally Jones wrote on Facebook: “So very sad , so much devastation, thank god no one was hurt , a massive well done to our fire crew who fought this all night and continue to do so today ! Our town appreciates you all, not forgetting our police force also!”

Baker Street and Frogmore Street are both currently closed to the public.

Police are urging crowds to stay away but these calls had been ignored by many, with cars lining the roads to join crowds opposite the town’s War Memorial near the town’s Tesco Metro store.

Police statement

A press release from Gwent Police shared that emergency services are currently were in attendance tackling the fire on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny.

A spokesperson shared: “We received a report of a fire at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop at around 8.35pm on Sunday 10 November.

“Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene dealing with the fire.

“A number of nearby houses are being evacuated.

“No injuries have been reported.

“A cordon is in place which covers Frogmore Street, Regent Street, Princes Street and Baker Street. The cordon is in place as a safety precaution and will be for some time.

“Abergavenny Leisure Centre in Old Hereford Road has been set up as a reception centre for those impacted.

“We remain at the scene with emergency service colleagues and ask the public to continue to avoid the area. Residents in the area outside of the cordon are urged to ensure all window and doors are closed due to the smoke.

“The public are thanked for their patience while we deal with this incident.”

