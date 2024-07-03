School bus driver tested positive for cannabis

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

A secondary school bus driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis – shortly after school pick up time.

The local democracy reporting service was contacted by parents concerned a bus driver in Denbighshire had been reported “smelling of cannabis”.

A spokesman from North Wales Police said: “A school bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

The 45-year-old man, who is from the Llandudno area, was arrested shortly before 5 pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 2) on the A5 by the Druid crossroads after testing positive for cannabis at the roadside. Pupils were not on the bus at the time.

“The man has since been released under investigation, and he now awaits the results of further tests. North Wales Police can confirm that the school, relevant local authority, and bus company have been notified.”

Serious incident

A Denbighshire County Council spokesman said: “Denbighshire County Council is aware of this serious incident and is working with key agencies, including North Wales Police and Conwy County Borough Council to come to a resolution.”

A Conwy Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident involving a school bus driver, the matter is currently being investigated by North Wales Police.”

The coach company, who are contracted for several Conwy and Denbighshire school pick-ups declined to comment.

