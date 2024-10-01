School campaigners thank Scarlets crowd for backing

Martin Shipton

Action group members campaigning for a new school for Llanelli’s Ysgol Heol Goffa have praised the crowd at the weekend Scarlets match with Cardiff for helping in the fight to improve the lives and life chances of the pupils.

Local councillor Andrew Bragoli, a member of the action group, said the battle for the new school was crucial.

The future of the school is uncertain after Carmarthenshire County Council said it didn’t have the money to build a new school to replace the existing one. It is considering options.

But campaigners say the uncertainty is creating unnecessary stress.

‘Quality of life’

Cllr Bragoli said: “Some of the pupils have life-limiting conditions and they are being condemned to study in a school that is no longer fit for purpose. That could have an impact on their lifespan and is affecting the quality of their lives. The children, parents and teachers have suffered a mental health toll because of the county council’s decision.”

Another Llanelli councillor, Shaun Greaney, said: “We had a very warm, friendly welcome at Parc y Scarlets. The supporters were very generous and helped to fill our orange buckets. Most people were aware of the situation and wished us well in the campaign for the new school these fabulous children are entitled to.”

Cllr Bragoli said: “This was the second public event we’ve run but mark my words it was not our last – we have plenty more ideas up our sleeves.”

Parent Becki Davies said: “We all had a fantastic time at Parc y Scarlets, supporting our rugby team against Cardiff. The children were so happy to be there, and the support from the local community for the new Ysgol Heol Goffa school was immense and heartwarming to see. An impressive £284 was raised to fight for the desperately-needed school in Llanelli.”

‘Apalling conditions’

A spokesman for Carmarthenshire County Unison branch, the biggest union in Ysgol Heol Goffa, said its members had worked for years “in what can only be described as appalling conditions and what has kept them going is their dedication to pupils, their professionalism and the understanding that the reward for their diligence and patience was that the council were going to build a modern school where there would be no black mould and all toilets would have running water.

“The building would be hygienic, the windows safe and the wood not rotten.”

The Unison spokesman added: “There are many examples of what we consider is the council wasting money but this would not be the case with building a new school to replace Ysgol Heol Goffa. This would be money wisely spent improving the quality of life and life chances of pupils and improving the working conditions of our members and other staff.

‘It’s not as if the council is having to find the full cost of building the new school – the Welsh Government is finding 75% of the cost.’

Llanelli MP Dame Nia Griffith, who sat among pupils, parents and teachers from Ysgol Heol Goffa at the game on Saturday, said: ‘A big thank you to the Scarlets for making parents and pupils from Ysgol Heol Goffa so welcome, and for allowing a bucket collection for Save Ysgol Heol Goffa, and giving the school a mention at half-time.’

