School forced to close as thousands of homes in west of Wales left without water for over 24 hours

A school has announced that it will stay closed on Monday after communities in Ceredigion, Carmarthen and Pembrokeshire were left without running tap water.

Welsh Water said that they were “working hard” to fix the issues in the Llandysul and Castell Newydd Emlyn areas in the Teifi Valley which straddles the border between the two counties, where some customers were left without water for over 24 hours.

Customers originally lost their water on Saturday and were advised that they could pick up water supplies from Church Street car park, Llandysul, and Castell Newydd Emlyn.

Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul, who caters to children 3-19 years of age, said that it would have to stay closed tomorrow.

In a letter to parents they said: “Due to there being no running water on campus or in the local area, we will not be able to open the school site at present.

“The school will therefore be closed for online learning tomorrow, Monday the 19th of December.

“We will continue to be updated on progress by Welsh Water tomorrow so I will contact you again during the day tomorrow to confirm arrangements for Tuesday.”

A burst pipe affecting the water supply was also reported in Aberystwyth and Llannon, and the area between Carmarthen and Llansteffan in south Carmarthenshire.

Thousands of properties in north Pembrokeshire and Cardigan were also left with no water or very low pressure. Customers in Fishguard too had problems yesterday evening.

The bursts follow a week of sub-zero temperatures and a rapid warming during Sunday. Welsh Water said that the thaw had caused “a rise in the number of burst pipes”.

Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK, advised that the rise in temperature could cause burst pipes.

He said: “The recent freezing weather has been very disruptive to many people.

“The last thing we want is for people to experience further disruption as temperatures rise this weekend, putting many homes at risk of burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions.”

