School leaders from Pakistan learn about Welsh education policy

School leaders from Pakistan have visited two schools in Wales to learn about Community Focused Schools, family engagement and school governance.

Community Focused Schools aim to tackle the impact poverty has on educational attainment by offering support to children through collaboration with communities and families.

The Welsh Government’s ambition is for all schools in Wales to be Community Focused Schools.

Engagement with families has been shown to improve the attendance, attainment and the behaviour and wellbeing of children and learners.

Community engagement also provides benefits for learners and their families and create empowered and connected communities.

As part of a three-day programme organised by the British Council, the delegation of 10 senior education officials from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Adamsdown Primary School in Cardiff, where they were shown a Families Learning Together session and a football lesson led by the schools’ partners at Cardiff City FC.

Today (September 20) they will also visit Pencoed Comprehensive School in Bridgend, where they will learn about the school’s innovative approaches to supporting pupils and their families transition from primary into secondary school.

These include opportunities for family members to attend cookery and woodwork sessions.

Experience

Members of the delegation said: “This has been a rich learning experience that will push us to grow, connect us with fellow leaders, and inspire us to innovate in our own educational practices.

“This visit shall contribute to improving the education sector in Punjab in matters such as school management councils, community engagement, teacher registration and certification.”

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “It is always pleasing to welcome international visitors to Wales, and I am thrilled that we are able to showcase our Community Focused Schools. They are vital in supporting our families and communities and make them feel valued and respected.

“Improving attendance and attainment are priorities of mine and the Welsh Government, and Community Focused Schools are an extremely significant part of this. I am delighted that the good policy we have here in Wales is inspiring educational policies elsewhere.”

The British Council in Pakistan and in Wales facilitated the delegation from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this week, which is part of a wider UK visit to look at leadership and governance in UK schools.

Ruth Cocks, Director of British Council Wales, said: “We’re delighted to have connected Welsh education leaders and their counterparts in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to look at best practice in school leadership here in Wales. We work with over 200 countries worldwide and that network can open doors to international learning for Wales and the world.

“This visit showcases Wales’s policy development in the Community-Focussed Schools initiative, which brings families, schools and community services together to benefit learners, leadership and whole school well-being.

“Our work with Welsh Government and Community-Focussed Schools started in 2012 with professional development visits to the USA to observe their work with schools and the local community. So it’s lovely to see this come full circle and Wales supporting other nations’ learning on the subject.

“I’m certain this exchange will generate valuable insights for all educators involved, and ultimately, it will enhance learning experiences and strengthen communities in both countries.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

