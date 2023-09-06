School partially reopens after discovery of dangerous concrete

One of two Anglesey schools which were closed earlier this week following the discovery of the dangerous concrete product RAAC, will partially reopen today.

The council has confirmed that Ysgol David Hughes in Menai Bridge will be open for Years 7, 11 and 12 pupils.

Staff and pupils will be re-located to areas in the school that are not affected by RAAC.

The local authority says additional remedial works are underway at the school and it is hopeful that further pupils will be able to return as soon as possible.

The other school where RAAC was identified, Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi remains closed.

All pupils will receive tuition through online learning from today (7 September).

Staff at the school are hopeful that some pupils will be able to return next week after further specialist inspections have been undertaken.

Anglesey Council Leader, Cllr Llinos Medi said, “Our main priority remains the safety of all our young people and staff. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly since we became aware of this national issue.”

“Both of the school buildings have been affected by RAAC differently. It’s vital that we continue to support both school communities during these challenging times. We are working closely with our headteachers, Welsh Government and external specialists to ensure that this matter is resolved as safely and quickly as possible.”

Cllr Medi added, “I would like to thank our young people, parents and staff for their patience and co-operation.”

RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete and was used in the construction of schools, colleges, and other buildings from the 1950s until the mid-1990s.

The Health and Safety Executive has warned that RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and could collapse without notice.

Its presence has been confirmed in a range of public sector properties across the UK including in over 100 schools in England.

