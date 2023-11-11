Schoolchildren plant dozens of trees and thousands of bulbs to brighten up housing estate

Pupils from a primary school in north Wales have been busy helping plant over 30 trees and thousands of bulbs to brighten up a town’s housing estate.

The pupils from Ysgol Swn y Don in Conwy have helped leading housing association Cartrefi Conwy transform a formerly bland area of grassland on the Parc Peulwys estate in Llysfaen into an attractive mix of woodland and flowers.

It will feature an avenue of Liquidambar trees alongside a pathway through the estate that many of the children follow every day on their way to school.

The line of trees beside the path will eventually grow to over 50 feet in height with spectacular red and gold foliage, while at the foot of the trees the children have planted 5,500 crocus and Welsh daffodils which will pop up in spring.

A further 19 flowering cherry trees will form a colourful border at the top of the gently sloping park on the estate.

Increasing biodiversity

The planting has been overseen by Cartrefi Environment and Landscape Manager Matt Stowe who said: “This is all part of our commitment to biodiversity because the trees will flower in spring to provide nectar for bees and other insects and berries in autumn for the birds.

“We like to involve the local community in projects like this and particularly local schoolchildren because they are environmental custodians of the future and we know how important that is.

“This area will be really pretty in the spring but even more importantly, with our pollinators in decline when bees come out of hibernation early, it’s vital that we have a food source for them while in autumn the liquidambar will look like a row of fire.

“Our first priority is increasing biodiversity and the fact that it’s going to look stunning here as the site matures is a bonus. Projects like this are something we want to do more of right across our communities in North Wales.”

Staff from Cartrefi Conwy joined in with the work of digging holes for the new trees – the flowering cherries came from another Cartrefi Conwy site earmarked for development. They planted alongside staff from the company’s grounds maintenance team, Mancoed, and 17-year-old community volunteer Kodie Smith.

Positive interaction

The pupils loved it according to Year One and Two teacher Remi Littlewood who said: “It’s a really good experience for them and it’s so good to get them outdoors.

“We’re very committed to outdoor learning in our school and this is giving the children new experiences .

“We have our own little forest school and hopefully we can plant our own trees there as well.

“This area is part of the community and they will pass these trees every day on their way to school and in springtime they will see all the bulbs they have planted come into flower.”

According to Creating Enterprise Community and Social Impact Manager Sioned Williams, they were keen to engage with tenants and involved them in the decision making process.

She said: “We want to positively interact with tenants and help organise activities which they feel will be an asset to the community.

“We have some ideas ourselves but we need guidance from tenants and residents to know if our ideas fall in line with their wishes. That’s why we are calling on them to engage with us and help formulate plans to improve local facilities and services of all ages.”

