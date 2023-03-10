Schools and colleges across Wales to receive extra funding to make them more sustainable

Schools and colleges across Wales are set to benefit from an additional £60m in funding to make buildings more energy efficient.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced £50m has been allocated for schools and £10m for Further Education colleges.

The new support will help schools and colleges with energy efficiency and decarbonisation priorities.

Work being funded includes replacement of roofs, heating and ventilation works introducing efficient low carbon solutions and electrical systems including LED lighting.

The Minister recently visited Perthcelyn Community Primary School in Mountain Ash, which has received just over £66k in Welsh Government funding this year to help fund external improvements.

These include anti-slip flooring leading down to rear play area and installation of a canopy in an ALN play area.

Construction

Alongside benefits to learners and communities, the £60m will also provide a welcome boost to the Welsh construction industry.

Its estimated economic value to Wales through a £60m investment is equivalent to £170m (£2.84 benefit for every £1 spent on construction) and 834 Full Time Equivalent jobs (13.9 FTE jobs per £1m works).

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said: “Wales has made a very strong commitment to being more sustainable and address the climate emergency head on.

“The funding announced today will enable a comprehensive programme of sustainable improvements for schools and colleges across Wales. It’s important that school buildings support energy reduction and decarbonisation in line with our Net Zero Strategy.

“We want the buildings in which our children and young people learn to not only be welcoming spaces, but also ensure they are not impacting on the environment and the future environment of the young people of Wales.”

