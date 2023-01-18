Schools close across Wales as snow and ice cause hazardous conditions

Parts of Wales have woken up to a dusting of snow this morning after a night of freezing temperatures.

Snow and ice have caused hazardous conditions leading to school closures.

Forecasters warn low temperatures may last into next week as the cold snap continues.

Last night some areas of Wales saw temperatures plummet to -7C

The Met Office has said further weather warnings for snow and ice are likely to be issued for Wednesday night.

Drivers have been urged to factor in extra time for their journeys in order to move carefully along slippery roads and defrost their cars.

The Met Office has said current weather warnings will expire around the middle part of today with further warnings expected to come into force, but the weather service is avoiding issuing them long in advance so as not to confuse people.

Wales is expected to remain cold for the next week and could see further snow flurries.

Met Office spokesman said: “It may well take until the early part of next week for temperatures to return to normal across Wales.”

The RAC said there had been a “huge spike” in breakdowns yesterday due to icy conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Ice, and in some areas snow, are the biggest risks for drivers this week – particularly on stretches of road that haven’t been treated.

“It’s vital everyone slows down and gives themselves time to plenty of time to brake and react in the event something unexpected happens.”

Here’s a list of current school closures in Wales:

Merthyr Tydfil

Ynysowen Primary School

Troedyrhiw Primary School

Blessed Carlo Acutis – BHHS Campus

Blessed Carlo Acutis – St Illtyds Campus

Blessed Carlo Acutis – St Mary’s Campus

Caedraw Primary School

Cyfarthfa High School

Cyfarthfa Park Primary School

Dowlais Primary School

Edwardsville Primary School

Gellifaelog Primary School

Goetre Primary School

Gwaunfarren Primary School

Heolgerrig Primary School

Pantysgallog Primary School

Twynyrodyn School

Ysgol Santes Tudful

Rhondda Cynon Taff

Aberdare Community School

Cymbals C in W Primary School

Cymbach Community Primary School

Cwmclydach Community Primary School

Darran Park Primary School

Gelli Primary School

Hirwaun Primary School

Llwydcoed Primary School

Llwynypia Primary School

Maerdy Community School

Mountain Ash Comprehensive

Penpych Primary School

Perthceyn Community Primary School

SS Gabriel and Raphael RC Primary School

Ton Infants School

Tref Y Rhyg Primary

Treorchy Comprehensive

Treorchy Primary

Ysgol Gyfun Cym Rhondda

Ysgol Gybradd Gymraeg Bodringgallt

Ysgol Gybradd Gymraeg Bronllwyn

Ysgol Gybradd Gymraeg LLyn Y Forwyn

Ysgol Gybradd Gymraeg Ynyswen

Caerphilly

Bedwas High School

St Martin’s School

Pembrokeshire

St Ishmaels

Milford Haven Community Primary School

St Francis Catholic Primary School- Milford Haven

Cosheston VC School

St Florence Church in Wales VC School

Portfield School – Haverfordwest

Henry Tudor School

Monkton Priory Community Primary School

Pembrokeshire Learning Centre

Mary Immaculate School – Haverfordwest

Neyland Community School

Did we miss your child’s school? Let us know and we will update our list.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

