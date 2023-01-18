Schools close across Wales as snow and ice cause hazardous conditions
Parts of Wales have woken up to a dusting of snow this morning after a night of freezing temperatures.
Snow and ice have caused hazardous conditions leading to school closures.
Forecasters warn low temperatures may last into next week as the cold snap continues.
Last night some areas of Wales saw temperatures plummet to -7C
The Met Office has said further weather warnings for snow and ice are likely to be issued for Wednesday night.
Drivers have been urged to factor in extra time for their journeys in order to move carefully along slippery roads and defrost their cars.
The Met Office has said current weather warnings will expire around the middle part of today with further warnings expected to come into force, but the weather service is avoiding issuing them long in advance so as not to confuse people.
Wales is expected to remain cold for the next week and could see further snow flurries.
Met Office spokesman said: “It may well take until the early part of next week for temperatures to return to normal across Wales.”
The RAC said there had been a “huge spike” in breakdowns yesterday due to icy conditions.
A spokesperson said: “Ice, and in some areas snow, are the biggest risks for drivers this week – particularly on stretches of road that haven’t been treated.
“It’s vital everyone slows down and gives themselves time to plenty of time to brake and react in the event something unexpected happens.”
Here’s a list of current school closures in Wales:
Merthyr Tydfil
Ynysowen Primary School
Troedyrhiw Primary School
Blessed Carlo Acutis – BHHS Campus
Blessed Carlo Acutis – St Illtyds Campus
Blessed Carlo Acutis – St Mary’s Campus
Caedraw Primary School
Cyfarthfa High School
Cyfarthfa Park Primary School
Dowlais Primary School
Edwardsville Primary School
Gellifaelog Primary School
Goetre Primary School
Gwaunfarren Primary School
Heolgerrig Primary School
Pantysgallog Primary School
Twynyrodyn School
Ysgol Santes Tudful
Rhondda Cynon Taff
Aberdare Community School
Cymbals C in W Primary School
Cymbach Community Primary School
Cwmclydach Community Primary School
Darran Park Primary School
Gelli Primary School
Hirwaun Primary School
Llwydcoed Primary School
Llwynypia Primary School
Maerdy Community School
Mountain Ash Comprehensive
Penpych Primary School
Perthceyn Community Primary School
SS Gabriel and Raphael RC Primary School
Ton Infants School
Tref Y Rhyg Primary
Treorchy Comprehensive
Treorchy Primary
Ysgol Gyfun Cym Rhondda
Ysgol Gybradd Gymraeg Bodringgallt
Ysgol Gybradd Gymraeg Bronllwyn
Ysgol Gybradd Gymraeg LLyn Y Forwyn
Ysgol Gybradd Gymraeg Ynyswen
Caerphilly
Bedwas High School
St Martin’s School
Pembrokeshire
St Ishmaels
Milford Haven Community Primary School
St Francis Catholic Primary School- Milford Haven
Cosheston VC School
St Florence Church in Wales VC School
Portfield School – Haverfordwest
Henry Tudor School
Monkton Priory Community Primary School
Pembrokeshire Learning Centre
Mary Immaculate School – Haverfordwest
Neyland Community School
Did we miss your child’s school? Let us know and we will update our list.
