Schools lockdown after major incident in Aberfan

Emily Price

Several schools and childcare centres have been locked down in the Aberfan area of Merthyr Tydfil following a major incident.

Armed police, ambulances and a helicopter were at the scene just after 9 o’ clock this morning.

MS for Merthyr Tydfil, Dawn Bowden issued a statement on social media that said: “I am aware of a serious incident in Aberfan this morning. I have spoken to the Police and will await further information from them.

“However, please take advice given by the Police who will be grateful for your co-operation while this incident is dealt with. Thank you.”

Text messages were sent to parents of pupils of Ynysown Primary School in Aberfan that said: “Due to an incident in the locality school is currently on lock down as a precautionary measure. All children are well, we will update parents in due course.

“Please do not call the school as we are keeping the lines free incase police need to call.”

One resident told Nation.Cymru she had been stopped by armed police and asked for train times.

She said: “Two riot vans pulled up by Merthyr Vale station. Cops came out and then got a radio call. All jumped back in and sped off again.”

MP for Merthyr Tydfil, Gerald Jones said: “I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

“You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they as they deal with the incident.”

In a statement, South Wales Police said: “Emergency services are responding to serious assault that took place on Moy Road, #Aberfan, #Merthyr just before 9.10am this morning.

“Armed officers are in the area, and we request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident. More detail will follow as soon as available.”

More to follow…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

