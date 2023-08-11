Scientist awarded Eisteddfod medal for lifelong contribution to digital electronics

The National Eisteddfod’s Science and Technology Medal has been presented to Professor Alan Shore for his lifelong contribution to digital electronics.

He was honoured in a special ceremony on the Pavillion stage for his influence of the far-reaching changes in the world of computing and communications.

Alan Shore is a native of New Tredegar and graduated in Mathematics from Jesus College, Oxford and later with a Doctorate at the University of Wales, Cardiff in the field of Photonics.

The early 1970s was a significant and exciting time in communication as he undertook his research in Cardiff. This period was also significant as he started to learn Welsh.

He was a lecturer in Electronics Engineering at the University of Liverpool and later at Bath University. He spent research periods in laboratories around the world.

While working in England he kept in touch with scientists in Wales and contributed to the National Scientific Association conference.

In 1995 he returned to Wales when appointed Professor of Electronic Engineering at Bangor University where he developed his work on Photonics and Optoelectronics.

He has endeavoured to weave the Welsh language within his educational work including coining Welsh acronyms for an international conference and an educational initiative in photonics for school students.

As Secretary of the Learned Society of Wales he has led the development of its language policy and organized the Association’s Eisteddfod Lecture.

First class

He is active with the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and has been a member of the College’s Research and Publishing Group since 2015.

As a member of the Mathematics, Physics, Engineering and Computing Panel, he ensures support and development for the use of Welsh in science and opportunities to study and publish through Welsh.

Professor Shore was also chairman of the Science and Technology Committee of the Anglesey National Eisteddfod in 2017.

His nomination said: “Alan is a first class scientist who has published and presented work on Photonics/Optoelectronics all over the world.

“But in addition to this he has worked tirelessly to present and developing Engineering in Wales and through the Welsh language.

“This is an area that has not traditionally been prominent in the Welsh language, and the first step was to foster and encourage a society of scientists in Wales in order to lay a foundation to develop the alphabet for the Welsh language.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

