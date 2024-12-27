Scientists create new alternative to palm oil

Scientists at a Welsh university have devised a new way of creating alternatives to palm oil in our food and cosmetics.

Demand for palm oil is set to increase by 40% in the next decade. It is well known to have a very harmful impact on the environment – destroying tropical forests and natural habitats.

Academics at Aberystwyth University have worked with Sun Bear Biofuture to find a way of fermenting yeast to produce an alternative oil with similar properties to palm oil but without the damaging effects.

By using cutting-edge fermentation and molecular biology techniques, the research team aims to reduce reliance on palm oil in food, biofuels and cosmetics.

The new product could replace palm oil in goods ranging from cookies to lip balms and moisturisers.

Speaking about the project, Dr David Warren-Walker from the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences at Aberystwyth University said: “We’re so pleased to be able to contribute to this important project. Developing a product that can replace palm oil is crucial for habitats and the environment around the world.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside Sun Bear towards this goal. The opportunity to collaborate with a start-up company to rapidly develop precision fermentation alternatives is vital to ensure social, environmental, and economic sustainability. I really hope that our work will make a real contribution to speeding up the transition away from palm oil.”

The team has proven the new oil at pilot scale using the expertise and equipment at Aberystwyth University’s AberInnovation Campus.

They are now working to scale-up the product for cosmetics and food applications, targeting early industrial production in 2026.

Ben Williams, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of UK-based start-up Sun Bear Biofuture added: “Though palm oil is low in cost to produce, the drawback of growing it is that, globally, the crop is responsible for 500 million tonnes of CO2released annually due to the destruction of rainforests to grow palm trees.

“This deforestation has a huge impact on the displacement of rare rainforest habitats and species, such as our company’s namesake, the sun bear.”

As a vegetable oil, palm oil is unique because of its practical advantages and productivity.

Mr Williams added: “We are using cutting edge technology to explore how to produce everyday essentials in a way which has the potential to divert manufacturing processes away from the existing reliance on palm oil and protect endangered species.

“Our alternative to palm oil has a lower carbon footprint and a reduced reliance on land; we are currently trialling different fermentation processes to perfect product development.”

The research forms part of AberInnovation’s Solutions Catalyst programme, which is backed by funding from UK Government and the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council’s (BBSRC) Campus Innovation Award scheme.

The programme aims to boost innovation by helping companies tap into the world-leading research capabilities of Aberystwyth University and the cutting-edge facilities and technical expertise at AberInnovation.

Based at Aberystwyth University’s Gogerddan campus, AberInnovation is one of five research and innovation campuses funded by BBSRC.

Nick Bassett, Associate Director for Innovation at BBSRC, said: “BBSRC is proud to support the pioneering work being led by the talented team at Aberystwyth University’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences in partnership with Sun Bear Biofuture.

“This project not only stands as a testament to the power of meaningful collaboration between BBSRC’s strategically supported institutes, the UK research community and our industry partners, but it also exemplifies the innovative spirit of BBSRC’s Campus Innovation Award scheme.

“BBSRC is dedicated to growing dynamic innovation bioclusters across the UK that leverage research excellence to address some of the most pressing global challenges. By harnessing cutting-edge biotechnologies to develop palm oil alternatives, we are advancing scientific frontiers and delivering on our commitment to environmental stewardship and economic sustainability.”

