Scotland must learn from 20mph rollout in Wales, say Greens

Scotland must learn from the success of the nationwide 20mph scheme in Wales, the Scottish Greens have said.

MSP Mark Ruskell has been calling for Scotland to make a similar move since 2018, when he brought forward a member’s Bill on the issue.

The Welsh Government has said the first year of the lower speed limit has seen 100 fewer people killed and seriously injured on the roads.

The Scottish Government has committed to implementing 20mph speed limits on roads “where it is appropriate to do so” by the end of 2025.

‘Overwhelming case’

Mr Ruskell said: “We know that lower speed limits save lives, and these figures only add to the overwhelming case for change.

“These are not just numbers on a page, they are real people and real families who have been spared the grief and pain of losing a loved one.

“We all benefit from safer streets and communities. All road users should be able to travel safely, and it isn’t too much to ask drivers to keep themselves and others safe.

“Scotland needs to learn from the rollout and the success in Wales and make our roads safer for all.

“I’m delighted that the Scottish Budget will have enough funding to allow councils to introduce 20mph speed limits more widely in the next year across Scotland, it can’t come a moment too soon.”

