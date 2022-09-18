Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Scots agog as William Wallace tower lit up in colours of Union Jack as tribute to Queen

18 Sep 2022 2 minute read
Picture by South Ayrshire Council

A Scottish council has left some Scots agog after lighting up a tower dedicated to William Wallace in the colours of the Union Jack as a tribute to Queen.

South Ayrshire Council, which is run by a minority Conservative group, said that the Wallace Tower in Ayr will remain lit up for the Queen’s funeral to commemorate her life.

William Wallace was a key figure in the battle for Scottish independence in the 13th century, and is familiar to most from the film Braveheart starring Mel Gibson.

He was tried in Westminster Hall, where the Queen now lies in state, before being hung, drawn and quartered, and his head put on a spike on London Bridge.

The Wallace Tower is a 50 foot tall 19th-century structure created by architect Robert Snodgrass Sr, adorned with the Wallace family coat of arms.

SNP Policy Advisor Tim Rideout was among those to condemn the move, saying: “Firstly, Elizabeth I of Scots. Secondly, a complete insult to the memory of Sir William Wallace.”

‘Stripped’

The row comes after almost 10,000 people signed a petition calling for the removal of Prince Andrew’s title of the Earl of Inverness.

Kevin Mac, who started the petition, said the name was a “stain” on the Scottish city.

The website reads: “Andrew Windsor is a disgrace to keep the title Earl of Inverness Scotland.

“He should be stripped of this title as it is a stain on this beautiful city.

“He has lost his military titles so should not be allowed to keep this one.”

The petition was launched eight months ago during the Duke of York’s civil sexual assault case. It has however received a fresh wave of signatures in recent days.

Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
23 minutes ago

If you can think of another insult that would add yet another insult to injury, please don’t tell them because they will surely deliver It. Respect, it seems, is a one way street. Something demanded of us while we face the middle finger of derision coming the other way.

defaid
defaid
30 seconds ago

So it’s not just us…

I saw the picture before the caption and for a moment thought some a*se has defaced the clock in Machynlleth.

