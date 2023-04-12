Scottish Government to challenge gender Bill block in court
The Scottish Government is to challenge Westminster’s decision to block controversial gender recognition reforms in court – with Holyrood’s Social Justice Secretary insisting legal action is the “only reasonable way” of resolving the situation.
Shirley-Anne Somerville confirmed the Scottish Government is to lodge a petition for a judicial review after the UK Government turned to never-before-used powers under the Scotland Act to prevent legislation passed by Holyrood from gaining royal assent.
MSPs from all parties had backed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill in December last year, with the legislation introduced to simplify and speed up the process for trans people to obtain legal recognition in their preferred gender.
Adverse impact
But the UK Government said the Bill would have an adverse impact on the operation of the UK-wide Equalities Act, and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed Section 35 powers would be used to prevent the legislation from going forward.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that that decision had been made “after taking very careful and considered advice”.
Speaking to reporters in Belfast, Mr Sunak added: “We had concerns, as the UK Government – the Secretary of State – set this out at the time, about how Scotland’s gender recognition act would interact with reserved powers, about the operation of the Equalities Act, the protection of women elsewhere in the UK as well.
“That’s why we took the decision to block the GRR. Obviously there’s a court process, we will follow that through.”
Ms Somerville said the legislation had been “passed by an overwhelming majority of the Scottish Parliament, with support from members of all parties”.
She said the use of Section 35 represented “an unprecedented challenge to the Scottish Parliament’s ability to legislate on clearly devolved matters”, and “risks setting a dangerous constitutional precedent”.
Ms Somerville said: “In seeking to uphold the democratic will of the Parliament and defend devolution, Scottish ministers will lodge a petition for a judicial review of the Secretary of State for Scotland’s decision.
“The UK Government gave no advance warning of their use of the power, and neither did they ask for any amendments to the Bill throughout its nine-month passage through Parliament.
“Our offers to work with the UK Government on potential changes to the Bill have been refused outright by the Secretary of State, so legal challenge is our only reasonable means of resolving this situation.
“It is important to have clarity on the interpretation and scope of the Section 35 power and its impact on devolution. These matters should be legally tested in the courts.”
So, the UK Government had nine months to consult with the Scottish Government on the Gender Recognition (Scotland) Act, but they didn’t. The UK Government gave the Scottish Government no advanced notice of their intention to use section 35 powers to block the Act. Then when the Scottish Government reasonably asked the Scottish Secretary what changes could be made to the Act for the block to be removed, he refused outright. Regardless of what you think of the Gender Recognition (Scotland) Act, the attitude of the UK Government towards the Scottish Government is disgusting and demonstrates the contempt they have… Read more »
We will lose. It’s another waste of money to appease the Greens. However, about everything else you say is spot on, but as Glen says below, why did they roll over on Indyref? it’s a mess up here just now and it all happened during Sturgeon’s period in charge. She has been a disaster in every way. Eight wasted years.
So the SNP Gov. that meekly accepted Westminster blocking a 2nd indy referendum are prepared to fight for their GRR bill that only 4% of Scots voters actually agree with.
No wonder they are losing members by the 1000’s.
Spot on.