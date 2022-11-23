Scottish Parliament does not have the power to call independence referendum, Supreme Court decides
The UK Supreme Court has unanimously decided that the Scottish Government does not have the power to call an independence referendum.
The court concluded that the proposed bill does relate to reserved matters.
The case could set a future precedent for the rest of the UK, including whether the Welsh Parliament could decided to call an independence referendum.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had instructed her government’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain to refer the case to the UK’s highest court.
She wanted to hold a referendum on 19 October next year.
Her move came after the UK Government said that it would not allow the Scottish Government to hold a referendum.
The constitution is a reserved matter to Westminster, but the case does raise the question regarding by what means the people of Scotland or other nations in the UK could leave the union if they so wished.
Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Nicola Sturgeon added that “Scottish democracy will not be denied”.
She stated: “Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence – but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.”
Ms Sturgeon added she would be making a “full statement” in response to the Supreme Court ruling at 11.30am.
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: “This ruling exposes the fundamentally undemocratic nature of Westminster rule.
“It is time for the UK Government to guarantee the right to self-determination for all the devolved nations.”
‘Not denied’
Lord Reed said the panel of five Supreme Court justices did not accept arguments made on behalf of the Scottish National Party (SNP), which intervened in the case, based on the “right to self determination” in international law.
The SNP had argued the limitations on the powers of the Scottish Parliament in the Scotland Act should be “restrictively interpreted in a way which is compatible with that right under international law” and cited rulings in the Canadian Supreme Court and the International Court of Justice.
Lord Reed said the court in the Canadian case, which concerned Quebec, held that the right to self-determination under international law only exists in situations “of former colonies, or where a people is oppressed … or where a definable group is denied meaningful access to government”.
He said: “The court found that Quebec did not meet the threshold of a colonial people or an oppressed people, nor could it be suggested that Quebecers were denied meaningful access to government to pursue their political, economic, cultural and social development.
“The same is true of Scotland and the people of Scotland.”
We knew this, thanks for the clarity. Now, the incongruity of the extant system is laid bare, in official terms for all to see. Keep knocking at the door and you keep the pressure up. This is actually a win – anything that highlights a lack in sovereignty pushes the day that Scotland and Wales will be free ever closer.
Maybe the SNP’s argument comparing Scotland to Kosovo didn’t work.
So a few members of the judiciary say “no” against the wishes of a huge amount of Scots who want the right to vote! Talk about being unfair! Can you imagine a handful of Scots denying the English what they want?
So you know the ethnicity of the Supreme Court then?
Lord Reed is a Scot- rather ironic is it not.
I wonder what happened to Grayham Jones?
He is clearly a traitor to his nation.
When independence comes, he should face consequences. Disloyalty cannot be tolerated.
Not really mate. I’ve supported independence most of my life, but mostly because I would like to live in the kind of modern social democratic country where people don’t froth at the mouth about disloyalty to the nation. Leave that kind of bug-eyed flag shagging to the brits eh?
Hardly comes as a surprise – no court in london was ever going to allow a vote on self determination for Scotland. But before labour and the tories celebrate too much they should understand that this blatantly partisan decision by the british state’s court will only make the people of scotland even more determined to secure their independence (and the same goes for Wales too).
They’ve just completely cemented the case for holding the next general election as a defacto independence referendum. The case for being allowed to hold a referendum centred on it being advisory. Had the referendum been held and found a majority in favour of independence, that would not itself have directly led to independence. Even the supreme court confirmed that in their decision. The next stage after the referendum would have been to negotiate the act of leaving the union. The end result of a defacto independence referendum, were a majority to vote in favour of independence, would be the same,… Read more »
There you have it ladies and gentlemen, while England claims everyone has a right to self identify and seek to defend themselves against invaders, We at Home (Welsh and Scots) aren’t aloud that same right. If this doesn’t wake people up to the fact that this union isn’t by choice, but by force, nothing ever will. God help us all!
How can they (Supreme Court) call this decision just when an English Westminster Parliament hostile to Scottish independence can deny the will of the Scottish people another vote whether they wish to remain part of any Union? And even if Scots vote every Unionist MP out of office in any Westminster General Scottish Parliament Elections will still be denied the right to hold a referendum by the UK Government who are determined to keep their dirty claws around the throats of Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland. Just look at the Brexit vote. This is as a fine example of the… Read more »
The UK has learnt nothing in their dealing in Ireland over the last 120 years. It is the democratic right of all peoples to live in their independent nation and to make their own associations with other nations. We knew to secure your own democratic rights for self determination is never easy. The Baltic states and Eastern Europe were relatively lucky – they had a Mikhail Gorbachev in the USSR – a social liberal who believed in open democratic governments. The Vietnam, Angola, Mozambique, Ireland has found it not so easy and had to fight to secure their independence. Now… Read more »
It is now time for the SNP and Plaid Cymru to withdraw from the farce that is the UK Parliament.