Scottish Power promise to fix prom lighting

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Scottish Power have promised to repair a ‘pitch-black’ area of Rhos-on-Sea promenade.

Yesterday (Thursday) Cllr Jo Nuttall said she was getting daily messages from residents complaining about the area below the Cayley embankment.

Cllr Nuttall said the area’s streetlighting has been faulty since the summer, forcing residents to walk in total darkness.

She said it was only a matter of time before an accident would take place, claiming people, particularly women, felt unsafe.

Complaints

Cllr Nuttall claimed Conwy were not responding to her complaints, but the council said the matter had been reported and was in the hands of Scottish Power.

A spokeswoman for SP Energy Networks said: “At the end of November, we were made aware of an issue relating to the streetlights on the Rhos-on-Sea promenade. We attended the site and replaced a fuse feeding the lights to resolve the issue.

“Late last week we were informed the lights were still not working.

“Our engineers have now attended the site, alongside the sub-contractor working with the council, to make additional repairs and rectify the situation, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

