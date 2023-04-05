Search begins to find actor to play late broadcaster Chris Needs

A search has begun to find an actor to play one of Wales’ best loved broadcasters – Chris Needs

Thousands of devoted listeners and fans paid tribute to the popular DJ’s work on BBC Radio Wales programmes following his death in July 2020.

The life story of the much-loved Welsh radio presenter will be brought to the stage four years after his death.

The talented entertainer and charity campaigner was nearing the completion of a script based on his extraordinary life when he tragically passed away following a short illness.

Chris’ life-story will be told with the help of his 3 volume autobiography by a production team which includes his life partner and husband Gabe Cameron.

Talented

The next phase of development is finding the right actor to portray ‘Chris’.

Gabe Cameron, the Creative Producer of ‘Like it Is’, said: “Chris really was a uniquely talented, loving and generous man. The task of finding the person who could get within even touching distance of the charisma he exuded will be quite a challenge.”

Applications are now being sought from performers, entertainers or actors wishing to apply for the role of Chris Needs.

Project producer Karen Struel-White said: “We were in the final phases of preparing a production about Chris’ life when he was taken from us.

“As time has passed and with Gabe’s kind permission and central involvement, we will now get the opportunity to present a tantalising glimpse into Chris’ very full life – the good and the bad, the happy and sad.

“All are welcome to apply for the role of ‘Chris’. Auditions will be held on a regional basis and we look forward to meeting those shortlisted.”

Applicants need to provide a head shot and CV either through various on-line actor submission platforms or direct via: karen@karenstruelwhite.com

