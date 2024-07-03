Search continues for missing pensioner

Searches are continuing to locate an 85-year-old man who went missing after walking more than 25 miles along the north Wales coast.

George Fewtrell from Cheshire is known to have made the long journey on foot from the Neston area to Flintshire between Tuesday, June 25th and Wednesday, June 26th.

The last confirmed sighting police have of him on CCTV is at 2.11am on Wednesday, June 26th.

He was captured walking along the pavement opposite the Texaco fuel station on Holway Road, Holywell in the direction of Lloc and Whitford.

George is described as white, around 5’7″ tall, of medium build, with balding/short grey hair.

The CCTV picture of him shows him in the clothes officers believe he is still wearing.

Concern

Detective Inspector Chris Owen said: “I’d like to thank the public for all the help and information they have offered so far in the search for George, whose welfare we are gravely concerned about.

“We have a dedicated team of officers continuing with detailed searches and enquiries.

“I am continuing to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen George in the Flintshire area, or anyone matching his description, to please get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.

“We also continue to appeal directly to George – please contact us to let us know that you are OK.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us by calling 101, or via our website, using itrace reference number 47758.”

