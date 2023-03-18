Search operation sparked by crewless boat in Colwyn Bay

The discovery of a crewless boat in North Wales has sparked a search operation.

A 20ft cruiser was reported adrift at 6am on Saturday in Colwyn Bay.

A lifeboat attended the scene at 7.20 am. Crews searched the water for casualties, but none were found.

HM Coastguard said it was “reasonably” confident that four men who were aboard the boat got off safely.

Detective Sergeant Mark Bamber said: “We believe that the boat came into the area yesterday and entered the water in Conwy. The boat is called Phoenix Hardy.

“We are appealing for the owners or the people who have any knowledge of the boat to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number A039123.”

