Seaside kiosk plans paused over bad weather fears

Plans for new seaside kiosks have been put on hold after concerns the new structures will fail to withstand bad weather.

Conwy Council applied to its own planning department, seeking permission for the two identical kiosks on the West Promenade in Rhos-on-Sea.

Council officers had advised the committee they were “minded to grant” conditional approval for the proposals as part of the multi-million-pound phase 2B of the Colwyn Bay flood defence and public realm improvements.

Welsh Water, however, indicated they needed access to nearby sewers and have since requested a more detailed plan.

And speaking at a planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb, Conwy’s head of planning Ceri Thomas revealed there were concerns that the kiosks may not withstand storms.

“We are recommending this application is deferred for three reasons,” he said.

“First of all, we have had a holding objection from Welsh Water due to the proximity of the sewer. We are in consultation with Welsh Water.

“Secondly we have had further details of the robustness of the kiosks to withstand storm damage and that matter is receiving attention.

“And thirdly we’ve had a representation relating to the delivery arrangements for the kiosks.”

The revelation follows criticism from residents that the promenade work has been ongoing for two years, yet Conwy only submitted a planning application for the kiosks in recent months.

Conwy County Council’s planning committee voted in favour of deferring the application, following a proposal from Cllr Ifor Lloyd, which was seconded by Cllr Nia Owen.

The vote was unanimous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

