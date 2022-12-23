Second company reveals plans for a new nuclear power plant at Trawsfynydd

A second consortium is seeking to build a new nuclear power station on the site of the decommissioned Trawsfynydd nuclear power plant in Gwynedd.

Last month Rolls-Royce named Trawsfynydd and Wylfa on Anglesey as potential locations for its a new small modular reactor (SMR) but it now seems set to face competition from another group which is developing its own reactors.

The engineering company Balfour Beatty has confirmed its intention to support construction of new SMR to rival Rolls-Royce and has signed a memorandum of understanding with Holtec Britain to develop plans for a SMR-160 pressurised light-water reactor.

Holtec has also announced three potential sites with existing nuclear power stations suitable for hosting its SMR-160s, described as a smaller rival to Rolls Royce’s SMRs, at Trawsfynydd, Heysham near Lancaster and Oldbury in Gloucestershire.

Holtec International is planning to start the UK regulatory acceptance process of its SMR-160 reactors early next year with the submission of a Generic Design Assessment (GDA) application.

GDA is a process carried out by the Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency to assess the safety and environmental protection aspects of a nuclear power plant design.

Construction

If the company’s design is approved, construction of the first UK unit could commence in 2028.

“We are advancing project delivery plans with our UK team based on the information available for these sites and our corporate office committed to match funding the GDA with BEIS (the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy) ” said Holtec Britain Director Gareth Thomas.

“Our GDA application provides incredible value for government’s money considering that SMR-160’s development has been essentially funded by Holtec for well over a decade and the requested governmental support is only for ‘gap funding’ to complete the GDA process.”

Cwmni Egino, a development company backed by the Welsh Government, has confirmed plans to bring small modular reactor (SMR) technology to Trawsfynydd but a spokesperson for the company says it remains “technology agnostic” and is “currently in discussions with a range of technology providers.”

The existing nuclear station at Trawsfynydd, which at its peak employed over 700 people, closed in 1993 and decommissioning has been ongoing since 1995.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

