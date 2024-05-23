Second home owners complain council tax premium is forcing them into debt
Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter
A second homes owners’ council tax campaign group has said the “unaffordable” premium for such properties is forcing their owners into debt.
The group has sent a letter to Pembrokeshire County Council, which has increased its second homes council tax premium to 200 per cent for this financial year, from a previous 100 per cent, meaning such properties effectively now pay a treble rate.
Properties used as holiday lets were exempt from the premium if they could be let over a number of days per year, which has risen to 182, up from a previous 70.
Since the premium rise, second home-owners have been faced with hefty council tax bills, as much as £15,000 in some cases.
‘Grossly inflated’
The letter, signed by 100 members of the Pembrokeshire Council Tax Premium support group, says: “In April when most of us received our council tax bills with their grossly inflated rates. Most of us have a council tax bill of £5,000 to over £12,000 for 2024/2025. This is unaffordable.
“Given that your stated goal is to make us sell our properties, it is logical for you to have make the tax unaffordable.
“Only 29 per cent of our members received notice of the increase, and no effort was made to contact owners outside the area as is advised. Most knew about the premium increase when they received their 2024/2025 council tax bill.
“This oversight has made it impossible to ‘consider the impact of a higher premium on their own personal financial circumstances and make choices regarding their property’.”
Council tax arrears
At the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, members heard the county is facing nearly £9m in council tax arrears, in part due to an “unprecedented bloc” of some 90 homes unable to meet the 182-day holiday letting guidelines, leaving their owners liable for second homes premium rates.
At that meeting the-then Cabinet member for corporate finance Cllr Alec Cormack said there were seven classes of “exception rather than exemption” from the premium.
He said anyone in arrears should contact the revenues and benefits team, which was reaching payments plans for such circumstances.
The letter to the council added: “There is now a delay in the council offices in the processing of these applications for exceptions- as people try to avoid going into debt. People are being forced into that situation. Applications from April 17 for example, have not been processed and people have received pink/red bills and reminders causing great stress and concern.
“Many have contacted the benefits and welfare office, as was suggested by Councillor Cormack, and are either cut off after lengthy waits or are told that there is nothing that can be done. Some are saying that this is a conveniently manufactured way of continuing to milk the cash cow.
“Pursuing the goal of maximising income from this group of people who have contributed for seven years towards developing the housing stock, with nothing to show for it can best be described as thoughtless and at worst a deliberate attempt to ‘Stuff those who cannot vote,’ as one councillor described the arrangement.
“People are being placed in debt by the actions of the PCC. This must stop.”
Pembrokeshire County Council has been contacted for a response.
If you’ve heard of the ‘Dead cat’ theory, the issue of second homes is Welsh Labour’s ‘Dead cat’ just as the Tories ‘Dead cat’ is ‘Stop the boats’. The ‘Dead cat’ theory is basically if you want to distract the electorate away from what matters the most – child poverty, problems with the NHS, crumbling schools etc throw a dead cat on the table and the conversation will move in the direction you’d like it to move. Move in Welsh Labour’s case away from their poor record on the NHS and education.
I drive through Newport on most days. People who ‘improved the housing stock’ on the basis of the holiday industry knew that the holiday industry was controversial. It reinforces a low-income economic model and is socially destructive. These investors got lucky ih that the Welsh response to the problem was feeble. We still have not diversified away from tourism/2nd homes. But Pembs CC has not done nothing. Local people now have a (distant) hope that they can buy a home in their own home county.
It is far easier for the government to blame holiday home owners than admit they have failed on housing.
Too true, well said. Second homes are a smokescreen covering up housing policy failures and with increases in council tax helping to make up some of the shortfall in Tory austerity local authority funding.
Spot on! Also used as a means to appease Welsh speakers in Y Fro Gymraeg, when it actually does very little to solve housing issues. If second home owners sell, the houses go on the open market, which locals are by the large priced out of anyway.
Why should gov build houses because 2and home owners buy houses that locals need.
One way forward – which many have taken, is to register the second home as a business premises, and make sure you operate it as such. Then you’ll be exempt from not only council tax, but if the rateable value is below £6000, you’ll pay no business rates either. When introducing the new rules, the Welsh government didn’t think of this. That’s because most politicians are not business-orientated, and quite frankly not particularly bright.
If you cant afford to pay, sell the property, dont moan about going into debt. I cant afford lots if things I would like, but I do not go into debt so that I can have them, live within your means.
So the premium is pushing owners into debt. Well, tough sh*t. Ponder a moment on the predicament of families who can’t afford a home in the area who are now in debt due to escalating rents and the inflation / cost of living pressures. Don’t anyone mention the “fall” in inflation, the reality suggests that indices are grossly inaccurate. There may be a minority of second home owners who are exceptional as they may for instance have been stuck with an inherited property off the beaten track. However most councils grant a period of grace, possibly at zero tax, to… Read more »
To bad, should have thought about it
When taking housing away from
Locals. Time second homes were banned through out the uk.