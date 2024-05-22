Second Tory MS under investigation by Senedd Standards Commissioner

Emily Price

A second member of the Welsh Conservative shadow cabinet is being investigated by the Senedd’s Standards Commissioner, Nation.Cymru can reveal.

The Senedd Commissioner for Standards Douglas Bain began a probe into Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar following complaints about her use of the word “blanket” when referring to Wales’ 20mph default speed limit.

Mr Bain is an independent person appointed by the Welsh Parliament to investigate complaints about the conduct of Members of the Senedd.

The process is highly confidential with no details made public until the Commissioner has reached a conclusion.

In a statement, Ms Asghar said: “I would absolutely cooperate fully with any investigation and as this is an ongoing matter it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.”

Controversial policy

The Tory MS has been at the forefront of calls for the controversial speed limit to be axed and has regularly described it as a “blanket” policy.

Use of the word by the Welsh Conservative has been criticised because local authorities have the discretion to impose exemptions – therefore not all 30mph roads are now 20mph.

Several political opponents have accused Ms Asghar of spreading “misinformation” when it comes to her characterisation of the new default.

In January 2024, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies was cleared of breaching the Senedd’s rules for describing the 20mph default as a “blanket” policy.

The Commissioner concluded that although use of the word was “imprecise and inaccurate” – it was not synonymous with being untruthful.

Following the conclusion of the report – the Tory Shadow Minister continued to use the word “blanket” to describe the 20mph policy in her speeches and press statements.

Jeered

In a final clash with former Deputy Minister Lee Waters in March, Ms Asghar was jeered by MSs in the Chamber for using the word “blanket” during a debate on Welsh Government transport policies.

During the exchange she said: “With all due respect, this was reported to the Standards Commissioner who actually said in his report, anyone who has a problem with the word blanket needs to tolerate it once and for all – there’s no hate included, tolerate it.”

Mr Waters responded saying: “Continually repeating misinformation, false information and lies” in the Chamber is something to be ashamed of.

Nation.Cymru’s revelation of the ongoing investigation by the Standards Commissioner comes on the day the Welsh Conservatives prepare to take part in the long awaited record breaking anti-20mph Senedd petition debate.

Last week, the Senedd’s Llywydd Elin Jones warned Senedd Members not to use the word “blanket” when referring to the 20mph policy in the Chamber.

In a statement released by the Shadow Minister for Transport ahead of the debate, she did not use the word “blanket”.

Ms Asghar joins her fellow Shadow Minister for Culture, Laura Anne Jones under the microscope of the Standards Commissioner.

Ms Jones is currently being investigated by both the Commissioner and South Wales Police for allegedly falsifying accounts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

