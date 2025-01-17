Section of coastal path closed again after new landslips

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A section of a beach-side coastal path has been closed again after a series of landslips in the last week.

The fall happened towards the western end of the Wisemans Bridge to Coppet Hall cycleway in Pembrokeshire, between the Coppet Hall and Wisemans Bridge tunnels, and affects access between Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall beach.

The top path remains open.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s geotechnical advisor has recommended that the path be closed until a remedial solution can be implemented.

Triggers

A council spokesperson said: “Given that we are in the middle of winter, there are a number of triggers that could reactivate the partially failed sections of the rock mass, such as frost and heavy rain in the short term – and the likelihood of rock fall reaching the path is high.

“The Authority has engaged a specialist to assess the cliff face where a detailed survey of the slope will be undertaken to determine the nature and depth of the rock fall. This will allow the design of remedial works, which could include removal and regrade of the rock fall, plus the installation of a catch fence.

“A review into the rock fall and necessary remediation work, which is subject to affordability, will now be evaluated. This is likely to take a number of months.”

Rock falls

The coastal path, known as the Tramway, was previously closed after it experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ in late 2023 and early 2024

Last March Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet backed works expected to cost some £600,000, with a hoped-for finish date of the start of the summer holidays.

Reopening was delayed until early August “as a consequence of additional works required, including the occurrence of another landslip along the path,” with additional remedial works needed.

During last year’s works, local councillor Chris Williams hit out at “selfish” path users putting others at risk by repeatedly cutting open safety barriers and fencing while the repair works were being undertaken.

Barriers and warning signs were put in place at the entrance to the ‘short tunnel’ – the first of the two which lead from Coppet Hall to Wisemans Bridge, along with fencing on the Wisemans side.

But because the signs have been ignored by some people, along with damage caused, a gate was put in place on the Coppet Hall side.

Fencing on the opposite side was also targeted, with a hole cut through.

