Security guards in Jobcentres vote to strike in dispute over pay
More security guards working in Jobcentres across the UK have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.
Members of the GMB union have already taken industrial action and will walk out again on Monday.
The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) announced on Saturday that its members, employed by G4S Solutions on a private contract for the Department for Work and Pensions, have also voted to strike.
Low pay
PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members working for G4S on the DWP contract have made their feelings about low pay very clear.
“To achieve such a powerful result in a two-week ballot period shows they’ve had enough of putting their bodies on the line every day for the minimum wage.
“We look forward to working with our sister union GMB and calling future strike action that can maximise the pressure on G4S with their huge financial resources to do the right thing and pay a decent wage.”
The minimum wage is not high enough to live on in high cost UK. Little wonder many are going on strike. All the wealth is being sucked up to the already well off while ordinary people are going hungry. Some of the higher earners salaries are ridiculous ie CEO of G4S was paid £2.9million + for 1 year ending December 2019 ( more rises since then) while most staff are expected to live on the minimum wage. Such greed and inequality is unacceptable
“Bodies on the line”? ANYONE who is likely to cause job centre staff, whoever they are,to feel threatened.needs to be arrested and have all their benefits stopped.. Anarchy reigns and severe consequences should be imposed!