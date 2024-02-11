Security patrols of homeless hostel could be axed to save money

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Security patrols of a homeless hostel could be axed under a councils’ plans to save money from next year’s budget.

Halting patrols is one of a raft of proposals published by Bridgend Council.

The move could see security patrols at Brynmenyn House scrapped among a range of savings, which are part of the local authority’s predicted £16 million worth of budget reductions.

A number of councillors and residents have expressed concerns over the potential plans in recent weeks, after a series of issues with anti-social behaviour were reported at the site in 2021.

The Brynmenyn House hostel is currently understood to contain 16 rooms for homeless people, which is a service the council must provide under the Homelessness Act.

While the move could potentially save the council around £150,000 per year, the report also added that there would be impacts felt as a result of removing the patrols. It read: “There have been significant challenges since Covid-19. Numerous community safety partnership meetings have been held with ward councillors and local residents.

“The security, alongside additional CCTV cameras and lighting, have been part of a package of measures to support the community cohesion. The removal/ reduction of the service, would reduce visibility and ability to react to situations, and potentially increase police presence, as these were reduced due to the presence of the security.”

The proposals will now be considered by Bridgend Council’s cabinet over the coming weeks before a final decision is made towards the end of February.

Other savings measures discussed within the budget include a potential 9.5% increase in council tax, as well as a 5% reduction to the annual schools budget.

