Self-service meat vending machine at livestock mart backed by planners

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

An application for a self-serve meat vending machine building at a Ceredigion livestock mart site has been backed by county planners.

Rhys Evans of Cig Oen Caron sought permission from Ceredigion County Council planners for the vending machine building at Tregaron cattle market.

Cig Oen Caron operates as an abattoir from Rhyd Y Gwreiddyn in Tregaron, and, until recent years, ran a family butcher in the town centre.

The business still supplies meat for many butchers and businesses throughout the county and produces meat packages to local famers, specialising in cutting and further processing for customers who wish to have their own meat back cut and processed to their own specifications.

Dedicated space

A supporting statement by agent Morgan & Flynn Architectural Services said: “The aim is to create a dedicated space to sell their produce to the local community which originates from the local area.

“The proposed timber-clad building will house two vending machines that will be stocked on a daily basis selling local fresh meat produce in different forms to suit the demand of the local people.

“The building will be located adjacent to the existing built form at the mart site therefore not in an isolated position that would impact the visual appearance of the site.

“The brief from our client was to put forward a planning application for the above as described where there is a demand to provide quality locally-produced meat to the community which has come straight from local farms, prepared locally and sold back to local consumers.”

21st Century standards

It added: “The applicant, since taking over the business from his family, has invested in creating a new processing facility at the abattoir where Mr Rhys Evans currently employs four as well as a part-time member.

“Locally, interest has been generated with Rhys’s vision in bringing the abattoir up to 21st century standards whilst also trying to diversify and compete with supermarkets where they will be able to produce burgers, sausages, bacon and other specialities.”

One letter of concern about the scheme was submitted by a Powys resident, who had seen a previous report on the BBC.

Caersws-based David Evans, in his submission, said: “I write having seen an article on BBC.

“This idea for meat vending machines is set to fail. Just what is wrong with a good butcher?

“Vending machine is fraught with hygiene issues, a temptation to offer bad cuts, temperatures and probably uses more energy, plastic and materials than a good quality butcher.”

He added: “I take this quite seriously, I hope you can too.”

The application was conditionally approved by planners.

