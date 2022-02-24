Senedd lit up in Ukrainian colours as Wales shows its support after Russian invasion
The Senedd has been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag, blue and yellow, in order to show Wales’ support for the people of Ukraine.
The lights were switched on this evening but were only dark enough to see as night fell at 6pm.
Russia began a large-scale military attack on its European neighbour Ukraine, on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning.
The UK, EU and allies have announced that they will hit Russia with new sanctions but will not send troops.
Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow’s response will be “instant” if anyone tries to take on Russia.
The Welsh Conservatives had earlier called for the Senedd to be lit up earlier today although it was unclear whether the decision was made as a direct response.
Welsh Conservative and Shadow Minister Samuel Kurtz MS had earlier called for the move, saying that it was essential that Wales show support for Ukraine.
“Putin’s Russia is behaving like a bully, and all bullies must be stood up to,” he said. “The UK and our allies must respond decisively and use every means possible to support Ukraine.
“Ukrainian sovereignty has been violated and innocent civilians will be killed by Russia’s desire for conflict. While Wales cannot do anything directly, it is vital that we demonstrate our solidarity with Ukraine and our commitment to democracy across the world.
“This is a bleak day in Europe’s history. We must all work to preserve the freedom, democracy and sovereignty of Ukraine.”
Da iawn a diolch. This attack is a vile and unjust action, If you are still a fan of Putin, have a long hard look at yourself, you disgrace us all.
Delighted to see our Parliament standing up for international law and showing solidarity with people in Ukraine in their struggle to defend the very existence of their country