Senedd Llywydd Elin Jones appointed to Privy Council by the Queen
Senedd Llywydd Elin Jones MS has been appointed to the Privy Council by the Queen.
The Plaid Cymru politician’s appointment was made at a meeting earlier today with the Queen.
The Llywydd now becomes the Right Honourable Elin Jones MS.
The Llywydd was appointed on the same day as the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament the Right Honourable Alison Johnstone MSP.
The Privy Council is a formal body of advisers to the Queen. Its membership mainly comprises senior politicians, most of which are current or former members of either the House of Commons or the House of Lords.
Elin Jones was elected the Senedd Member for Ceredigion in 1999 and has held the seat since then. She has been the Llywydd of the Senedd since 2016.
In 2007 she was made Minister for Rural Affairs in the Labour-Plaid Cymru coalition government. She continued in this position until Plaid Cymru left Government at the 2011 elections.
Ych a fi. Pam yn y byd fysai gwleidydd Plaid Cymru yn cael unrywbeth i wneud â frenhiniaeth Lloegr?
Mae’n dangos beth yw Plaid Cymru erbyn hyn.
Un arall wedi’i phrynu gan y Sefydilad Prydeinig.
For those in the national corner, MBEs and like are a personal choice to make reflecting an indivudual individual values and choice and nothing to do with anyone else… For those who go to places like the Lords or Commons yet again as above but a ‘public good’ argument that how can we complain about things if we don’t access them to engage positive change. But what good is a seat at the Privy Council table….indeed it is in fact NOT Privy or indeed a COUNCIL and more in reality today a PLATFORM for some though not all of its… Read more »
Trist iawn iawn. Pa aelodau sy’ gynno’ ni ar ôl i sefyll dros ein daliadau?