Senedd Member and MP call on Facebook to lift restrictions on dog charity’s account

A Senedd Member and MP have called on Facebook to lift restrictions on the account of a charity who say they are already £15,000 out of pocket as a result.

Hope Rescue, based in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, helps the most vulnerable dogs in our local communities and finds them new homes.

But Facebook restricted their account, which has almost 100,000 followers, after they included alcohol in a raffle. Hope Rescue say that had not realised that it was a community standards violation.

Ogmore Senedd Member Huw Irranca-Davies called on Meta, Facebook’s owner company, to lift the restriction.

“Can you sort this out urgently Meta?” he said. “It’s just unacceptable that this is hurting such a brilliant animal welfare charity.”

Ogmore MP Chris Elmore also called on Meta to lift the restriction, saying: “This really isn’t acceptable. Hoping Meta can reach out to help such a great charity doing crucial work protecting animals.”

Hope Rescue commit to take all the stray dogs from six Local Authorities in South Wales – Merthyr Tydfil, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend and the western half of the Vale of Glamorgan – irrespective of their age, breed or medical condition.

They also help owners in crisis who need to surrender their dogs, giving them peace of mind that their dogs will be rehomed responsibly.

But they said that “our fundraising tools were removed after we included alcohol in a raffle, not realising this was a community standards violation”.

“We removed all posts but were still sanctioned. Losing £15k is soul-destroying, we work so hard. Please, if you have any contacts at Meta, let us know.

“We have no Donate buttons. Our visibility has also been restricted impacting dogs for adoption and campaigning.”

