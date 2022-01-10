Senedd Member suggests ban for those without Covid passes from public transport, coffee shops and gyms

A Senedd Member has suggested that unvaccinated people in Wales should be banned from public transport, coffee shops and gyms.

Alun Davies, the Labour Senedd Member for Blaenau Gwent, was responding to the news of tougher restrictions on the unvaccinated in Italy.

There, people wanting to use public transport, coffee shops, hotels, gyms and a number of other everyday venues will now have to prove they have been vaccinated or that they have recovered from a recent COVID infection.

Previously, proof of a negative coronavirus test was enough to use these services, and a Covid pass was only necessary to attend sports events, concerts, theatres, and indoor restaurants.

Responding to the new restrictions in Italy, Alun Davies said: “I hope that the Welsh Govt will use our covid passes in this way to reduce regulations when the time is right for everyone who is fully vaccinated.”

In Wales, people need to show their NHS Covid Pass to gain entry to cinemas, theatres and concert halls. People can also show a negative LFT result from the previous 24 hours

Prior to the current restrictions, which has closed nightclubs and banned crowds at elite sporting events, the scheme also applied to nightclubs as well as unseated indoor live events for more than 500 people, unseated outdoor live events for more than 4,000 people. Covid passes in Wales have been backed by Labour and Plaid Cymru but opposed by the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats. Last month the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, said he would continue to vote against Covid passes in Wales despite the UK Government rolling them out in England.

“To date, there’s been no evidence provided to show they stop the spread of coronavirus,” he said. “As such, we will continue to vote against their use, and any extension, in Wales.”