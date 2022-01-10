Senedd Member suggests ban for those without Covid passes from public transport, coffee shops and gyms
A Senedd Member has suggested that unvaccinated people in Wales should be banned from public transport, coffee shops and gyms.
Alun Davies, the Labour Senedd Member for Blaenau Gwent, was responding to the news of tougher restrictions on the unvaccinated in Italy.
There, people wanting to use public transport, coffee shops, hotels, gyms and a number of other everyday venues will now have to prove they have been vaccinated or that they have recovered from a recent COVID infection.
Previously, proof of a negative coronavirus test was enough to use these services, and a Covid pass was only necessary to attend sports events, concerts, theatres, and indoor restaurants.
Responding to the new restrictions in Italy, Alun Davies said: “I hope that the Welsh Govt will use our covid passes in this way to reduce regulations when the time is right for everyone who is fully vaccinated.”
In Wales, people need to show their NHS Covid Pass to gain entry to cinemas, theatres and concert halls. People can also show a negative LFT result from the previous 24 hours
Prior to the current restrictions, which has closed nightclubs and banned crowds at elite sporting events, the scheme also applied to nightclubs as well as unseated indoor live events for more than 500 people, unseated outdoor live events for more than 4,000 people.
Covid passes in Wales have been backed by Labour and Plaid Cymru but opposed by the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.
Last month the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, said he would continue to vote against Covid passes in Wales despite the UK Government rolling them out in England.
“To date, there’s been no evidence provided to show they stop the spread of coronavirus,” he said. “As such, we will continue to vote against their use, and any extension, in Wales.”
Excellent idea. When is Mr Davies delivering my free smartphone?
Does any of the people thinking like this ever think about the staff who would have to deal with it?
The credibility of Covid passes was somewhat undermined when they decided to close/limit attendance for most venues that need them.
This man purports to be some kind of “progressive liberal”. Now he’s showing seriously authoritarian traits. So you will need a test before you can jump on a train, what’s wrong with wearing a mask which was deemed good enough until passport madness caught on among certain politicians ?. Most of the population is jabbed either 2x or 3x, so the risk is low as far as serious illness is concerned unless you are party of a vulnerable group in which case the best advice is stay away from others and let them get on with their lives. What we… Read more »
Alun Bach – wedi colli’r plot! A politician with ‘little man’ syndrome.
Is a bigger stick really the thing that’s needed? There’s under 10% of eligible people in Wales who haven’t had any vaccine, those who haven’t yet come for their first doesn’t seem to be decreasing but covid passes and further restrictions haven’t convinced them otherwise. What are their concerns? How can we make those go away? Not how can we push them into following more radical persons.
At the moment, getting proof of vaccination appears to require jumping through various hoops, including getting a log in with English NHS web, uploading a photograph of a passport or driving licence and producing a video of yourself reading out a code number. Many people are unable to do this, especially making a video. Older people in particular may find this an insurmountable obstacle, and may no longer possess a passport or driving licence. They are precisely the ones that depend on public transport for basic needs like food shopping, collecting prescriptions, etc. Yes, I know it is possible to… Read more »
I’m an older person on a pension living in Wales and I had no problem registering for a covid pass without uploading a video.
I have had a number of people tell me that videos were required. I think it depends on the records they already have for you and whether these suffice to verify your identity.
Fortunately, while over retirement age, I am still able to work as a freelance from home full time, so can afford delivery charges for food. I have not dared to apply for the pass. Even having a photograph taken of me causes me severe anxiety. The thought of someone taking a video of me is absolutely terrifying even if I had someone to do it. Since I live alone, I do not. I do not have a video camera. I am just resigned to continuing in lockdown forever. I have not been out of the house or seen anyone except… Read more »
If you are unable to access the digital version or do not have photographic ID, you can request a paper certificate.
This paper certificate has been designed for international travel but will be a valid evidence for entering a domestic venue or event. The paper NHS COVID certificate only provides evidence of full vaccination.
Paper certificates can only be issued if:
Call 0300 303 5667
How well is it working in Italy?
(Serious question– not just looking for likes with an ambiguous statement)
The way things are going in Wales we won’t need to show any passes as places are closing weekly. Maybe all the people who support Drakeford should be forced to join Momentum with membership cardsl ike our glorious leader
whose silent support is worth noting.